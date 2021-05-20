MT’s Bucher FAC Player of the Year

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released its all-conference teams for baseball, softball and tennis for the 2021 season.

In baseball, Miami Trace’s Conner Bucher was named the Player of the Year.

In softball, Hillsboro’s Kayla Roberts was named the Player of the Year.

For tennis, the Player of the Year is Hillsboro’s Lawton Parry.

In baseball, Miami Trace and Jackson tied for first place in the FAC with a record of 9-1.

Hillsboro placed third at 6-4, followed by Washington and Chillicothe, tied for fourth at 3-7. McClain was sixth at 0-10.

Also being named First Team, All-FAC in baseball for 2021 are:

Josh Gilmore, Braden Osborn and Hunter McBee, Miami Trace; Titus Lotz, Washington; Mason Ratliff, McClain; Ty Broermann, Holden Blankenship and Bryson Brown, Jackson; Ryan Scott and Tanner Warner, Hillsboro and Drew Seymour, Chillicothe.

Hillsboro won the FAC softball championship in 2021, going 10-0.

McClain placed second at 6-3; Chillicothe and Miami Trace tied for third at 4-6; Jackson was fifth with a record of 3-6 and Washington was sixth at 2-8.

Also being named First Team, All-FAC in softball are:

Sidney Payton and Delaney Thomas, Miami Trace; Makenna Knisley, Washington; Mallory Parsons and Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro; Bri Weller and Josie Crabtree, McClain and; Emma Fromm, Chillicothe.

Hillsboro won the FAC spring tennis title for 2021 with a record of 6-2.

Washington and Chillicothe tied for second place at 5-3; Jackson was 4-4 and Miami Trace was 0-8.

McClain does not have a tennis program.

Also being named First Team, All-FAC in tennis for 2021:

Ty Rose and Blake Bagheri, Washington; Shane Sullivan and Tira Blake, Hillsboro; Landon Rippeth, Chillicothe and Joe Crabtree and Trent Wolford and Ethan Crabtree, Jackson.