Callahan to attend Otterbein

Miami Trace High School senior and member of the Class of 2021, Mcale Callahan, recently announced his decision concerning the next chapter of his life.

Callahan, who graduates Friday, will be attending Otterbein University in Westerville where he will continue his education and his athletic career as a member of the Cardinals’ wrestling team.

Callahan made the announcement in front of family members, friends, administrators and coaches in the lobby of the Miami Trace High School gymnasium.

Callahan has been a standout member of the Miami Trace wrestling team, as well as a member of the cross country and track and field teams, for the past four years.

He gave some background on his history with the sport of wrestling.

“When I first started in third grade, I kind of liked it,” Callahan said. “I started (wrestling) more in middle school. Something about it really intrigued me.

“There are a lot of talent-based sports,” Callahan said. “With wrestling, it seems like you have to have a combination of everything. You have to have talent, endurance, speed and stamina and you have to be tough. You have to have all of those things.

“It’s just what I like to do, I guess,” Callahan said. “Something about the grind of it…I like to do it.”

Callahan spoke about attending Miami Trace.

“It’s been good,” Callahan said. “It’s been hectic, at times. Who would have expected we’d be in this pandemic right now. That’s definitely a story to tell my kids and generations later about all of that.

“It’s been a good experience,” Callahan said. “It’s been an interesting experience. I don’t regret any of it.”

Callahan said that he plans to study business administration at Otterbein.

“Hopefully, after I get my undergraduate degree in business administration, I either want to come back and get my Master’s in accounting or marketing.”

What about subjects in the classroom?

“I really enjoy Mr. Brent Noes’ history class,” Callahan said. “It was a very fun, very challenging class. That’s how Mr. Noes is as a person, he likes to have fun, but he also likes to work hard and that’s kind of how I am, too. When I see another person like that, that just makes me happy.”

As for a favorite teacher?

“I’d have to go with Mr. Noes again,” Callahan said. “I liked Mr. (Cory) Patton and Mr. (Chris) Miller a lot. Mr. Patton was my biology teacher and my chemistry teacher. I had Mr. Miller for geometry and Algebra II.”

As for his college choice?

“I considered a lot of schools,” Callahan said. “I went on a visit to Ashland and I considered Ohio Northern, John Carroll, even Ohio State. I wanted to wrestle in college, but I also wanted a college that would be good for my education. Wrestling is fun and all, but it won’t be my whole life forever. Eventually, I have to find a career.

“I want to thank God,” Callahan said. “Without Him, none of this would be possible; giving me life on Earth and being able to do all of these things. I thank Him for that.

“I want to thank my parents, Mindy and Michael,” Callahan said. “There have been so many late nights and early mornings of them worrying about me, paying for things for me. I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done for me; how much they’ve helped and supported me.

“I want to thank all of my coaches for pushing me, supporting me through all the lows and highs. I appreciate that. I thank my sister, my friends, all of them.”

“I’ve said it before, but, Cale is the gold standard of Miami Trace wrestling,” Miami Trace head wrestling coach Ben Fondale said. “He never misses a practice, does extra work. When he’s at practice, he puts everything he has into it. He’s a great role model. The kids look up to him. He worked hard enough to be a State-placer this year (finishing eighth at State at 152 pounds).

“I think when he goes on to the next level, the good thing about college wrestling is, it’s a lot more about work ethic than it is athleticism. Sometimes in high school, you can just be very athletic and be a very good competitor.

“Cale’s work ethic and his passion is what’s going to benefit him the most as a college athlete,” Fondale said.

Mcale Callahan, seated, center, recently signed a letter of intent to attend Otterbein University, where he will study business administration and be a member of the Cardinals' wrestling team. He is joined by his parents, Mindy and Mike and, back, (l-r); Miami Trace varsity wrestling coach Ben Fondale, his sister, Madisyn Callahan and Miami Trace assistant wrestling coach Jacob Garringer.