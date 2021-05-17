Lady Lions end season in Sectional semifinals

HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team had their season come to an end with a Sectional tournament semifinal loss at Hillsboro Monday, May 10.

Hillsboro won the game, 14-4 in five innings.

Makenna Knisley started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched three innings with 14 hits and 12 runs (11 earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

Brooklyn Devenport pitched 1.2 innings with three hits and two runs (one earned).

Roberts got the win for Hillsboro, going five innings with three hits and four runs (two earned) with 10 strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter.

Hillsboro scored twice in the bottom of the first and three times in the second.

Washington scored four runs in the top of the fourth to pull to within one run, 5-4.

Makenna Knisley led off with a single and Kalana Smith came in as a pinch-runner.

Smith stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.

Tristan Hammock walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Corynn Chrisman reached first on a dropped third strike.

Addison Knisley grounded out, scoring Smith.

Kearria Marcum hit a single to left field, scoring Hammock and Chrisman.

Brooklyn Devenport ran for Marcum.

Emma Funari walked and Mallori Tucker walked to load the bases.

After the second out was recorded, Brooklyn Foose was hit by a pitch, sending Devenport home to make it 5-4, Hillsboro.

Hillsboro sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, scoring eight times to put the score at 13-4.

Hillsboro scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.

Washington finished the 2021 season with a record of 9-17, 3-7 in the FAC.

In other Sectional semifinal games on May 10, Sheridan beat Chillicothe, 11-1; McClain defeated Vinton County, 6-1; Unioto dispatched Meigs, 11-2; Warren shut out Gallia Academy, 8-0; Circleville — which had beaten Jackson, 10-9 — lost to Athens, 13-1; River Valley blanked Fairfield Union, 1-0 and Logan Elm topped Waverly, 13-3.

In the Sectional championship games on May 12, Sheridan beat McClain, 10-0; Warren defeated Unioto, 10-1; Athens beat River Valley, 11-1 and Logan Elm held off Hillsboro, 5-3.

District semifinals were scheduled for Monday, May 17, featuring Sheridan taking on Warren and Athens facing Logan Elm.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 0-2, sac; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, 1 RBI, hbp; Makenna Knisley, 1-3; Meredith Pabst, 0-1; Tristan Hammock, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 run; Marcella Jones, 0-1; Corynn Chrisman, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b; Addison Knisley, 0-3, 1 RBI; Kearria Marcum, 1-2, 2 RBI; Emma Funari, 0-0, 2 bb; Mallori Tucker, 0-1, 1 bb; Kalana Smith, 0-0, 1 run; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 5.

RHE

W 000 40x x — 4 3 4

H 230 81x x — 14 17 0