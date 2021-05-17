MT vs Logan Elm Sectional game reset for Tuesday

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball Sectional tournament game with Logan Elm, scheduled for Monday, was postponed by rain.

According to Miami Trace assistant athletic director Mike Bernard, the Panthers will host Logan Elm Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Logan Elm, the No. 16 seed, defeated No. 17 seed Vinton County Saturday, 5-4.

Miami Trace (21-1 overall) is the No. 1 team in the State in the Division II coaches poll for the second week in a row.

The Record-Herald spoke with Washington High School athletic director Greg Phipps and he said that the Blue Lions were heading to Sheridan Monday for their game against the No. 3 seed Generals.

Also on Monday, McClain was scheduled to play at Jackson and, it was reported that Hillsboro, a No. 7 seed, was going to travel to No. 10 seed Marietta (Marietta was supposed to play at Hillsboro) Monday due to field conditions being unplayable in Hillsboro.