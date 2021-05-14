Panthers win record-tying 21st game

The Miami Trace Panthers, the No. 1 team in the State in the Division II coaches poll, won its 15th game in a row and a school-record-tying 21st game of the season Thursday, May 13, 9-3 over visiting Unioto.

The Panthers trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, where they scored seven times to put the game away.

Dylan Bernard got the start and the win for the Panthers. He pitched six innings with five hits and three runs (two earned) with seven strikeouts and one walk. He hit one Unioto batter.

Conner Bucher pitched one scoreless inning with one hit, one strikeout and one walk.

Griffin and Farmer, along with an unidentified pitcher, combined for Unioto.

Griffin started and took the loss. He pitched 5.1 innings with six hits and four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and four walks.

Farmer pitched one-third of an inning with two hits, five runs (all earned), one strikeout and three hit batsmen.

The unidentified player for the Sherman Tanks pitched one-third of an inning with one strikeout and three walks.

It was a scoreless game until the top of the fourth when Unioto scored with a double, a passed ball and a single.

Miami Trace tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.

With one out, Bernard singled and Bo Little was sent in as a pinch-runner.

Little went to second on an error and with two away, Luke Zimmerman singled, moving Little to third.

Wes May walked to load the bases and Bucher reached on an error that scored Little to set the score at 1-1.

After a scoreless top of the fifth, the Panthers took the lead with one run in the bottom of the fifth.

Josh Gilmore led off with a single and Braden Osborne walked.

With one out, Gilmore stole third.

Bernard grounded out, scoring Gilmore.

Unioto challenged the Panthers with two runs in the top of the sixth.

The Sherman Tanks had three singles, a sacrifice bunt and the aid of a wild pitch to take a 3-2 lead.

The Panthers took a few for the team, so to speak, in the bottom of the sixth.

Miami Trace sent 13 batters to the plate, scoring seven times.

Zimmerman led off with a single and May bunted him up to second.

Bucher then hit a double to left field, scoring Zimmerman and tying the game, 3-3.

Hunter McBee had a bunt single, moving Bucher to third.

Gilmore singled into right field, scoring Bucher with what proved to be the winning run. McBee went to second on the play.

After the second out was recorded, the next three consecutive batters were hit by a pitch.

Gabe Campagna was hit, loading the bases.

Ashton Connell was sent in to run for Campagna.

Bernard was then plunked by a pitch, plating McBee to give the Panthers a 5-3 lead.

Henry was hit, forcing Gilmore home.

Zimmerman walked, scoring Connell to put the Panthers’ lead at 7-3.

Dillon Hyer walked, scoring Bernard and then Bucher walked to score Henry. That gave the Panthers a 9-3 lead.

Unioto had a walk and a single in the top of the seventh, but those runners were stranded.

Logan Elm will play Vinton County Saturday at 5 p.m. and the winner of that game will visit Miami Trace High School for a Sectional semifinal game Monday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 bb, 1 2b, 2 roe, 2 sb; Hunter McBee, 1-4, 1 run, 1 bb; Josh Gilmore, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, sac, 1 sb; Braden Osborne, 0-3, 1 bb; Gabe Campagna, 0-3; Ashton Connell, 0-0, 1 run; Dylan Bernard, 2-3, 1 run, 2 RBI, hbp; Luke Henry, 0-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb, hbp; Luke Zimmerman, 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Wes May, 0-1, 1 bb, sac; Colin Farrens, 0-0; Dillon Hyer, 0-0, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Bo Little, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 11.

RHE

U 000 102 0 — 3 6 3

MT 000 117 x — 9 8 0

Miami Trace senior Bo Little scores during a non-conference game against Unioto Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Bo-Little-scores-MT-5-13-2021.jpg Miami Trace senior Bo Little scores during a non-conference game against Unioto Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Rally with 7 in the 6th to beat Unioto, 9-3