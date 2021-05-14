Tigers win FAC

The Frontier Athletic Conference track meet concluded on a sunny, mild Thursday, May 13 at Miami Trace High School.

When all the events were conducted and the results tabulated, the championships were won by the McClain Lady Tigers and Chillicothe Cavaliers.

McClain won the girls meet with 159.5 points.

Chillicothe was second with 134 points and Hillsboro was third with 101 points.

Miami Trace was fourth with 94 points, followed by Jackson with 87 points and Washington with 64.5 points.

Chillicothe’s boys team won with 145 points.

It was very close for second with McClain taking the runner-up spot with 134 points and Miami Trace placing third with 132 points.

Hillsboro was fourth with 83.5 points, followed by Washington with 78.5 points and Jackson scoring 77 team points.

For Miami Trace, Jaden Haldeman won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.86, a new meet record.

Haldeman won the 300-meter hurdles, setting a new conference record of 39.20.

Washington’s Sterling Smith followed his discus throw title on Tuesday by winning the shot put with a throw of 51’ 6 1/2”.

Miami Trace’s Logan Rodgers won the high jump at 6’ 0”. Haldeman was third at 5’ 6”.

Miami Trace’s Libby Aleshire placed second in the discus throw with a distance of 101’ 0”.

McClain’s Lily Barnes won with a throw of 108’ 0”

Lilly Workman of Miami Trace was third with a throw of 100’ 10”.

For Washington, Chloe Lovett placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.64.

It was extremely close for first place with Chillicothe’s Jacey Harding winning in 16.04 and McClain’s Kerigan Pollard second in 16.06.

Lovett was second in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 48.04.

Pollard won the 300-meter hurdles in a new meet record time of 46.81.

Washington’s Paris Nelson was third in the finals of the 110-meter hurdles in 16.82. Nelson placed tied for fourth in the high jump at 5’ 6”.

Washington’s Kaithlyn Maquilling placed tied for fourth in the pole vault at 7’ 0”.

Hillsboro’s Eden Edenfield won, clearing a height of 8’ 0”.

Miami Trace’s Alyssa Butler placed third in the finals of the 100-meter dash in 13.33. She was third in the finals of the 200-meter dash in 28.23. Butler was second in the long jump at 15’ 3 1/2”.

Chillicothe’s Paige Huggins won the long jump at 16’ 0”.

Pollard of McClain won the 100-meter dash in 12.68 and teammate Iva Easter was second in 13.10.

Pollard won the 200-meter dash in 27.01.

Washington’s Cloe Copas was fourth in the 1600-meter run in 5:34.02.

Simone Fleurima of Chillicothe won with a time of 5:25.87.

Caleb Brannigan of Miami Trace placed third in the 1600-meter run in 4:56.49.

Chillicothe scored 18 points in that event, with Jacob Littler winning in 4:44.43 and Oscar Mikus placing second in 4:47.04.

Brannigan was third in the 3200-meter run in 11:06.83. Chillicothe finished first and second in the event, with Evan Siberell winning in 10:37.27 and Littler second in 10:39.37.

Graham Carson of Miami Trace was third in the 800-meter run in 2:15.23.

Miami Trace’s Bryce Bennett was fourth in the shot put at 39’ 4”.

Washington was third in the boys 4 x 100-meter relay in 46.64. Those runners were Ethan Rogers-Wright, Toby Mitchell, Trae Patton, Calum Brown.

Reilly Downing of Washington was fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:16.98.

Washington’s Jeleeya Tyree-Smith was second in the high jump on Tuesday at 4’ 10”.

Miami Trace’s girls placed third in the 4 x 100-meter relay in a time of 53.98. Those runners were Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Mallory Pavey and Alyssa Butler.

Chillicothe dominated the relays, winning seven of the eight. The only one the Cavs didn’t win was the girls 4 x 400-meter relay, which was won by Jackson. Chillicothe finished second in that event.

In the distance races, Chillicothe won the boys and girls 1600 and 3200-meter events. Jackson won the 800-meter girls race and Chillicothe was second in the girls 800-meters. McClain’s Nathan Ernst won the 800-meter title in 2:12.42.

The Division II District track meet will be held Tuesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at Washington High School.

Miami Trace is in Division I this year and will have to make the trek over to Marietta College where the Division I District meet will be held Thursday, May 20, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Miami Trace and Washington boys results:

Discus throw: Sterling Smith, W, 1st, 127’ 10”; Logan Rodgers, MT, 4th, 117’ 8”; Bryce Bennett, MT, 8th, 104’ 1”

4 x 800-meter relay: MT, 2nd, 8:55.30 (Graham Carson, Caleb Brannigan, Fletcher Havens, Mcale Callahan); W, 6th, 10:29.74 (Caden Hott, Ian Roush, Isaiah Wightman, Preston Hines)

110-meter hurdles: Jaden Haleman, MT, 1st, 14.86; Paris Nelson, W, 3rd, 16.82; Ethan Rogers-Wright, W, 6th, 17.60

100-meter dash: Calum Brown, W, 6th, 11.79; Aaron Little, MT, 7th, 11.86; Jadon Rowe, MT, 8th, 12.09

4 x 200-meter relay: MT, 4th, 1:36.60 (Aaron Little, Treven Shoemaker, Preston Reed, Keegan Terry); W, 6th, Brayeson Self, Jacob Stone, Zack Koutz, Trae Patton)

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 3rd, 4:56.49; Mcale Callahan, MT, 6th, 5:11.46; Caden Hott, W, 9th, 5:37.82

4 x 100-meter relay: W, 3rd, 46.64 (Ethan Rogers-Wright, Toby Mitchell, Trae Patton, Calum Brown); MT, 4th, 46.95 (Taevin Brown, Jadon Rowe, Aaron Little, Keegan Terry)

400-meter dash: Treven Shoemaker, MT, 4th, 55.72; Zach Smith, MT, 6th, 57.04

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 1st, 39.20; Paris Nelson, W, 5th, 45.16; Christian Rossiter, MT, 8th, 55.25

800-meter run: Graham Carson, MT, 3rd, 2:15.23; Reilly Downing, W, 4th, 2:16.98; Fletcher Havens, MT, 6th, 2:18.15; Ian Roush, W, 12th, 2:30.03

200-meter dash: Aaron Little, MT, 7th, 24.86; Jadon Rowe, MT, 8th, 38.10

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 3rd, 11:06.83; Mcale Callahan, MT, 5th, 11:32.95

4 x 400-meter relay: MT, 4th, 3:47.06 (Graham Carson, Treven Shoemaker, Jake Manbevers, Zach Smith); W, 6th, 3:58.36 (Calum Brown, Zack Koutz, Toby Mitchell, Chase Mallow)

High jump: Logan Rodgers, MT, 1st, 6’ 0”; Jaden Haldeman, MT, 3rd, 5’ 6”; Paris Nelson, W, tie 4th, 5’ 6”

Pole vault: Jacob Stone, W, 1st, 12’ 0”; Reilly Downing, W, 2nd, 10’ 0’; Aiden Johnson, MT, 3rd, 9’ 6”; Riston LeBeau, MT, 8th, 8’ 0”

Shot put: Sterling Smith, W, 1st, 51’ 6 1/2”; Bryce Bennett, MT, 4th, 39’ 4”; Cole Campbell, MT, 6th, 39’ 1”; Mason Mustain, W, 12th, 29’ 2 3/4”

Long jump: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 3rd, 20’ 6”; Jadon Rowe, MT, 6th, 18’ 7 1/2”

Washington and Miami Trace girls results:

Shot put: Libby Aleshire, MT, 2nd, 30’ 5 1/2”; Lilly Workman, MT, 5th, 28’ 7”; Emma Payne, W, 7th, 26’ 5 1/2”; Emilee Wilson, W, 9th, 24’ 7”

High jump: Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, W, 2nd, 4’ 10”; Alexis Gardner, MT, tied 4th, 4’ 2”

4 x 800-meter relay: MT, 5th, 12:03.98 (Mallory Conklin, Meghan Cory, Gracie Shull, Saylor Moore); W, 6th, 12:27.43 (Mia Moats, Maggie Copas, Kayli Merritt, Madison Hayes)

100-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, W, 3rd, 16.64; Morgan Cartwright, W, 6th, 17.79

100-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, MT, 3rd, 13.33; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 6th, 13.61; McKinley Kelley, MT, 7th, 13.88

4 x 200-meter relay: MT, 4th, 1:55.01 (Jana Griffith, McKinley Kelley, Alexis Gardner, Mallory Pavey); W, dq

1600-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 4th, 5:34.02; Mallory Conklin, MT, 5th, 5:57.51; Meghan Cory, MT, 7th, 6:13.27; Madison Hayes, W, 9th, 6:26.27

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 53.98 (Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Mallory Pavey, Alyssa Butler); W, 5th, 56.54 (Arianna Heath, Haley Brenner, Aaralyne Estep, Morgan Cartwright)

400-meter dash: Cloe Copas, W, 6th, 1:10.14; Mallory Pavey, MT, 7th, 1:11.07

300-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, W, 2nd, 48.04; Jana Griffith, MT, 5th, 51.27; Morgan Cartwright, W, 8th, 55.93

800-meter run: Mallory Conklin, MT, 6th, 2:40.33; Mia Moats, W, 10th, 3:04.60; Gracie Shull, MT, 11th, 3:05.65

200-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, MT, 3rd, 28.23; Isabella Racine, W, 5th, 28.75; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 6th, 29.17

3200-meter run: Meghan Cory, MT, 5th, 13:52.09; Madison Hayes, W, 6th, 14:02.58; Maggie Copas, W, 10th, 14:47.66

4 x 400-meter relay: W, 5th, 4:31.49 (Cloe Copas, Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell, Isabella Racine); MT, 6th, 4:47.70 (Alexis Gardner, Mallory Conklin, Reagan Barton, Courtney Arnold)

Long jump: Alyssa Butler, MT, 2nd, 15’ 3 1/2”; Jana Griffith, MT, 7th, 15’ 0”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, MT, 2nd, 101’ 0”; Lilly Workman, 3rd, 100’ 10”; Ozlyn Racine, W, 9th, 56’ 9”

Washington senior Sterling Smith, above, followed his discus throw win at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet on Tuesday by winning the shot put event at the meet Thursday at Miami Trace High School. Smith had a best throw of 51' 6 1/2", beating the second place contestant by over six feet. Washington's Maggie Copas, left and Madison Hayes run in the 3200-meter event at the FAC meet Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Mallory Pavey, left, begins the anchor leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay, having received the baton from Alexis Gardner for Miami Trace at the FAC meet Thursday, May 13, 2021. Washington's Kaithlyn Maquilling clears the bar in the pole vault at the FAC meet at Miami Trace High School Thursday, May 13, 2021. Washington's Jeleeya Tryee-Smith runs the anchor on the 4 x 100-meter relay at the FAC meet at Miami Trace High School Thursday, May 13, 2021. Meghan Cory of Miami Trace runs in the 1600-meter event at the FAC meet Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Miami Trace. Mcale Callahan of Miami Trace, left and Caden Hott of Washington run along with Griffin Peters and Talan Fultz of Jackson in the 1600-meter race at the FAC meet Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Miami Trace. Kierstyn Mitchell (left) takes the baton from Chloe Lovett during the 4 x 200-meter relay for Washington at the FAC meet Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Miami Trace's Bryce Bennett competes in the shot put at the FAC meet Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. The McClain High School girls team won the FAC track meet at Miami Trace High School Thursday, May 13, 2021. Miami Trace's Keegan Terry begins the anchor leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay after the exchange from Preston Reed at the FAC meet at their school Thursday, May 13, 2021. Washington's Isabella Racine, center, begins her leg of the 4 x 400-meter relay after the exchange from Kierstyn Mitchell at the FAC meet at Miami Trace Thursday, May 13, 2021.

