MT girls basketball camp May 24-27

Miami Trace High School girls head basketball coach Kayla Dettwiller is announcing a girls basketball camp to be held in the MTHS gymnasium.

The camp is for girls in grades 3-8 and will be held Monday through Thursday, May 24-27, from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The cost of the camp is $40 per participant.

Payment can be made via EZ Pay on the school website, or, cash and checks can be mailed in or paid on the first day of camp.

If mailing payments, please send to: Miami Trace High School, Attn: Kayla Dettwiller, 300 Bloomingburg-New Holland Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 43160.

Parents or guardians are asked to please send a drink or water bottle with your child.