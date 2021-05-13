MT baseball run-rules Madison Plains

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team traveled up SR 38 this past Saturday morning to take on the Madison Plains Golden Eagles, a former member of the South Central Ohio League.

Miami Trace won the game, 10-0 in five innings.

Hunter McBee started on the mound for the Panthers, getting the win. He pitched four innings with two hits, three strikeouts and three walks.

Luke Henry pitched one inning with one strikeout.

Ernst pitched five innings for Madison Plains, with nine hits and 10 runs (six earned) with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Panthers scored what proved to be the only run they would need with one in the top of the first.

With one out, McBee reached on an error and went to second on a ground out by Josh Gilmore.

McBee moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Braden Osborne.

The Panthers broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the third.

Wes May led off with a single and Conner Bucher singled.

McBee bunted for a single, loading the bases.

Gilmore reached on an error that scored May and Bucher.

Gabe Campagna singled, scoring McBee and Gilmore for a 5-0 lead.

Dylan Bernard grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Campagna forced at second.

Henry singled, scoring Osborne.

Luke Zimmerman reached on an error, loading the bases.

May reached on an error that allowed Bernard to score.

With two out, Henry scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-0, Panthers.

Miami Trace scored two runs in the fifth.

With one out, Henry walked and Zimmerman singled to center.

The runners moved up on a wild pitch and Henry scored on a ground out by May.

Bucher singled to left, scoring Zimmerman to make it 10-0.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 sb; Hunter McBee, 1-3, 2 runs, roe; Jordan Wolfe, 0-1; Josh Gilmore, 0-3, 1 run, 2 RBI, roe; Braden Osborne, 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Gabe Campagna, 1-3, 2 RBI; Dylan Bernard, 0-3, 1 run, fc; Luke Henry, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Luke Zimmerman, 1-3, 1 run, roe; Wes May, 1-3, 1 run, 2 RBI. LOB: 4.

RHE

MT 107 02x x — 10 9 1

MP 000 00x x — 0 2 4