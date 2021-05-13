Cavs beat Lady Panthers, 22-9

The Miami Trace varsity softball team hosted Chillicothe for Senior Recognition day on Friday, May 7.

Miami Trace recognized its three seniors — Piper Grooms, Delaney Eakins and Lahni Stachler — prior to the game.

Chillicothe won the game, 22-9 in five innings.

Lorelei King started for Miami Trace. She pitched 3.2 innings with nine hits and 19 runs (four earned) with two strikeouts and three walks.

Miami Trace committed nine errors in the game.

Mallory Mitchem pitched, with two walks and three earned runs allowed and Sidney Payton pitched one-third of an inning, allowing one hit and walking one.

Chillicothe had a trio of pitchers combine for the win.

M. Gilbert started and pitched three innings. She allowed eight hits and nine runs (seven earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.

I. Riffe allowed two hits and M. Harrod pitched two innings with one strikeout and one walk.

Chillicothe was the home team in this game, as the originally-scheduled game at Chillicothe on April 21 was not played due to rain and field conditions at Chillicothe and had to be rescheduled.

In the top of the first, Miami Trace put two runs on the board.

Payton led off and reached on an error.

Delaney Thomas singled, with Payton going to second.

Alexia Fox grounded into a fielder’s choice, loading the bases.

Piper Grooms grounded into a fielder’s choice with Payton out at home.

Paighten Reed reached on an error that scored Thomas.

Mallory Lovett was sent in to run for Reed.

Lahni Stachler walked, plating Fox.

Chillicothe responded with seven runs in the bottom of the first, including a grand slam home run by J. Lemaster.

King singled to lead off the second for Miami Trace.

Keely McBride went in to run for King.

McBride stole second and stole third and scored on a ground out by Thomas.

The Cavs scored one run in the third to take an 8-3 lead.

Miami Trace scored six runs in the fourth.

King led off with a single and McBride went in to run for her.

McBride went to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Payton to make it an 8-4 game.

Thomas followed with a single and Fox hit a home run to left field, pulling the Lady Panthers to within one run.

Grooms singled and advanced to second on a passed ball.

Reed walked and Stachler bunted for a hit to load the bases.

Lovett went in to run for Reed.

Bonecutter singled, scoring Grooms, tying the game, 8-8.

With one out, King hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lovett to give Miami Trace a 9-8 lead.

Chillicothe exploded for 14 runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Miami Trace committed six errors in the inning, with Chillicothe having two doubles and one single, to go along with five walks and two hit batters.

Miami Trace had one batter reach base in the top of the fifth, but the game ended, 22-9 for Chillicothe.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Sidney Payton, 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, roe; Delaney Thomas, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, fc; Alexia Fox, 1-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 1 bb, 1 home run, fc, roe; Piper Grooms, 1-4, 1 run, fc; Paighten Reed, 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 bb, roe; Lahni Stachler, 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Emily Bonecutter, 1-3, 1 RBI, roe; Kayleigh Vincent, 0-3; Lorelei King, 2-3, 1 RBI; Keely McBride, 0-0, 2 runs, 2 sb; Mallory Lovett, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 8.

RHE

MT 210 60x x — 9 10 9

C 701 (14)xx x — 22 10 4

