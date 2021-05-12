Blue Lions, Hillsboro girls lead FAC track meet

The first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet was Tuesday, May 11 at Miami Trace High School.
The conditions were dry, mostly sunny with friendly clouds and a distinct chill in the air as the winds blew moderately with a temperature in the mid-50s.
After three events, in the girls’ meet, Hillsboro was in the lead with 29 points.
McClain was second with 26 points, followed by Miami Trace with 20 points, Washington with 13, Jackson with 13 and Chillicothe with 10.
After four events for the boys, Washington was in first place with 31 points.
Miami Trace was second with 30 points, followed by McClain with 27.5 points, Hillsboro with 25, Chillicothe with 24 and Jackson with 15.
On Tuesday, the Blue Lions had two FAC champions.
Sterling Smith won the discus throw with a distance of 127’ 10”.
Jacob Stone won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 12’ 0”. Teammate Reilly Downing was second at 10’ 0”.
Jeleeya Tyree-Smith placed second in the high jump at 4’ 10”.
Charles Souther was 12th in the discus throw at 71’ 8”.
For Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire took second in the shot put with a throw of 30’ 5 1/2”.
Miami Trace’s Lilly Workman was fifth at 28’ 7”.
Washington’s Emma Payne was seventh at 26’ 5 1/2” and Emilee Wilson was ninth with a throw of 24’ 7”.
Logan Rodgers of Miami Trace was fourth in the discus throw at 117’ 8”. Bryce Bennett was eighth at 104’ 1”.
Miami Trace’s Alexis Gardner placed tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 4’ 2”.
Miami Trace placed second in the 4 x 800-meter relay in a time of 8:55.30. Those runners were Graham Carson, Caleb Brannigan, Fletcher Havens and Mcale Callahan.
Chillicothe won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 8:45.00. Those runners were Jacob Littler, Oscar Mikus, Evan Siberell and Maverick Griesheimer.
Washington was sixth in the 4 x 800 relay in 10:29.74. Those runners were Caden Hott, Ian Roush, Isaiah Wightman and Preston Hines.
Miami Trace was fifth in the girls 4 x 800-meter relay in 12:03.98. That team was comprised of Mallory Conklin, Meghan Cory, Gracie Shull and Saylor Moore.
Washington was sixth in 12:27.43. Those constestants were Mia Moats, Maggie Copas, Kayli Merritt and Madison Hayes.
Chillicothe won the girls 4 x 800 relay in 10:18.81. Those runners are Danielle Fleurima, Simone Fleurima, Liv Janes and Katherine McCallum.
Miami Trace’s Aiden Johnson was third in the pole vault at 9’ 6”. Riston LeBeau placed eighth at 8’ 0”.
Jaden Haldeman of Miami Trace was third in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 6”.
Anthony Richards of Hillsboro won with a new FAC record 21’ 8”.
Jadon Rowe of Miami Trace was sixth at 18’ 7 1/2”.
For Washington, Logan Pressley was 10th at 17’ 2 1/2” and Kelton McCracken was 11th at 16’ 7 1/2”.
McClain’s Lily Barnes won the shot put with a throw of 34’ 0”.
McClain’s Cam Closson placed second in the discus throw at 124’ 8”.
Cierra Lively of Hillsboro won the high jump at 4’ 11”.
The meet continues Thursday at 5 p.m. at Miami Trace High School.