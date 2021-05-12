Blue Lions, Hillsboro girls lead FAC track meet

The first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet was Tuesday, May 11 at Miami Trace High School.

The conditions were dry, mostly sunny with friendly clouds and a distinct chill in the air as the winds blew moderately with a temperature in the mid-50s.

After three events, in the girls’ meet, Hillsboro was in the lead with 29 points.

McClain was second with 26 points, followed by Miami Trace with 20 points, Washington with 13, Jackson with 13 and Chillicothe with 10.

After four events for the boys, Washington was in first place with 31 points.

Miami Trace was second with 30 points, followed by McClain with 27.5 points, Hillsboro with 25, Chillicothe with 24 and Jackson with 15.

On Tuesday, the Blue Lions had two FAC champions.

Sterling Smith won the discus throw with a distance of 127’ 10”.

Jacob Stone won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 12’ 0”. Teammate Reilly Downing was second at 10’ 0”.

Jeleeya Tyree-Smith placed second in the high jump at 4’ 10”.

Charles Souther was 12th in the discus throw at 71’ 8”.

For Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire took second in the shot put with a throw of 30’ 5 1/2”.

Miami Trace’s Lilly Workman was fifth at 28’ 7”.

Washington’s Emma Payne was seventh at 26’ 5 1/2” and Emilee Wilson was ninth with a throw of 24’ 7”.

Logan Rodgers of Miami Trace was fourth in the discus throw at 117’ 8”. Bryce Bennett was eighth at 104’ 1”.

Miami Trace’s Alexis Gardner placed tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 4’ 2”.

Miami Trace placed second in the 4 x 800-meter relay in a time of 8:55.30. Those runners were Graham Carson, Caleb Brannigan, Fletcher Havens and Mcale Callahan.

Chillicothe won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 8:45.00. Those runners were Jacob Littler, Oscar Mikus, Evan Siberell and Maverick Griesheimer.

Washington was sixth in the 4 x 800 relay in 10:29.74. Those runners were Caden Hott, Ian Roush, Isaiah Wightman and Preston Hines.

Miami Trace was fifth in the girls 4 x 800-meter relay in 12:03.98. That team was comprised of Mallory Conklin, Meghan Cory, Gracie Shull and Saylor Moore.

Washington was sixth in 12:27.43. Those constestants were Mia Moats, Maggie Copas, Kayli Merritt and Madison Hayes.

Chillicothe won the girls 4 x 800 relay in 10:18.81. Those runners are Danielle Fleurima, Simone Fleurima, Liv Janes and Katherine McCallum.

Miami Trace’s Aiden Johnson was third in the pole vault at 9’ 6”. Riston LeBeau placed eighth at 8’ 0”.

Jaden Haldeman of Miami Trace was third in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 6”.

Anthony Richards of Hillsboro won with a new FAC record 21’ 8”.

Jadon Rowe of Miami Trace was sixth at 18’ 7 1/2”.

For Washington, Logan Pressley was 10th at 17’ 2 1/2” and Kelton McCracken was 11th at 16’ 7 1/2”.

McClain’s Lily Barnes won the shot put with a throw of 34’ 0”.

McClain’s Cam Closson placed second in the discus throw at 124’ 8”.

Cierra Lively of Hillsboro won the high jump at 4’ 11”.

The meet continues Thursday at 5 p.m. at Miami Trace High School.

Miami Trace’s Jadon Rowe (third from left) runs with (l-r); Trae Patton, Washington; Keon Koka of Jackson and Kai Rickman of Hillsboro in a heat of the 100-meter dash at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Rowe and Rickman advanced to the finals in the event. The finals will be held Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_MT-Jadon-Rowe-WHS-Trae-Patton-FAC-5-11-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Jadon Rowe (third from left) runs with (l-r); Trae Patton, Washington; Keon Koka of Jackson and Kai Rickman of Hillsboro in a heat of the 100-meter dash at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Rowe and Rickman advanced to the finals in the event. The finals will be held Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. Washington’s Cloe Copas rounds the curve in a heat of the 400-meter dash at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miami Trace. Copas qualified to the finals on Thursday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Cloe-Copas-400-FAC-5-11-2021.jpg Washington’s Cloe Copas rounds the curve in a heat of the 400-meter dash at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miami Trace. Copas qualified to the finals on Thursday. Miami Trace’s Lilly Workman competes in the shot put event at the FAC meet at MTHS Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Workman placed fifth with a throw of 28’ 7”. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Lilly-Workman-shot-put-MT-5-11-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Lilly Workman competes in the shot put event at the FAC meet at MTHS Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Workman placed fifth with a throw of 28’ 7”. Washington’s Emma Payne placed seventh in the shot put at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miami Trace with a best throw of 26’ 5 1/2”. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Emma-Payne-WHS-shot-put-5-11-2021.jpg Washington’s Emma Payne placed seventh in the shot put at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miami Trace with a best throw of 26’ 5 1/2”. Washington’s Jacob Stone approaches the bar in the pole vault at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miami Trace. Stone won the FAC title with a vault of 12’ 0”. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Jacob-Stone-WHS-FAC-pole-vault-champ-5-11-2021.jpg Washington’s Jacob Stone approaches the bar in the pole vault at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miami Trace. Stone won the FAC title with a vault of 12’ 0”. Miami Trace’s Fletcher Havens, right, begins his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay having received the baton from Caleb Brannigan. Along with Graham Carson and Mcale Callahan, the Panthers placed second in the event at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in a time of 8:55.30. Their seed time coming in was 9:15.00. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Fletcher-Havens-Caleb-Brannigan-MT-4-x-8-at-FAC-5-11-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Fletcher Havens, right, begins his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay having received the baton from Caleb Brannigan. Along with Graham Carson and Mcale Callahan, the Panthers placed second in the event at the FAC meet Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in a time of 8:55.30. Their seed time coming in was 9:15.00. Miami Trace’s Treven Shoemaker, left, and Washington’s Chase Mallow navigate the curve during a prelim of the 400-meter dash Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the FAC meet at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Treven-Shoemaker-MT-Chase-Mallow-W-400-take-2-FAC-5-11-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Treven Shoemaker, left, and Washington’s Chase Mallow navigate the curve during a prelim of the 400-meter dash Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the FAC meet at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Mallory Pavey strides around the curve in a prelim of the 400-meter dash Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the FAC meet at Miami Trace High School. Pictured for Chillicothe is Kendra Allen. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Mallory-Pavey-MT-400-FAC-5-11-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Mallory Pavey strides around the curve in a prelim of the 400-meter dash Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the FAC meet at Miami Trace High School. Pictured for Chillicothe is Kendra Allen. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

After first day’s competition