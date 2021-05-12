Panthers reach No. 1 in State coaches poll

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team has continued its winning streak with victories at Madison Plains on Saturday (10-0), at home against Sardinia Eastern on Monday (4-2) and at Southeaster Local (South Charleston) on Tuesday.

The Panthers are the No. 1 team in the Division II State coaches poll this week, now with a record of 20-1.

On Tuesday, the Panthers posted a 4-2 win at Southeastern.

Luke Henry pitched six innings to get the win. He allowed six hits and two runs (none earned) with three strikeouts and one walk.

Conner Bucher got the save with one inning pitched and one strikeout.

The Panthers had nine hits in the game and won despite committing four errors.

Mosier took the loss for Southeastern, with seven innings and four runs (three earned) with three strikeouts and no walks. He did hit one Panther batter.

The Panthers got on the board with two runs in the top of the second.

With one out, Dylan Bernard singled to right field.

Henry singled to left and both runners moved up on a wild pitch.

Bo Little had an infield single to load the bases.

Wes May had an infield hit that scored Bernard.

Bucher hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Henry.

The Panthers scored twice more in the third inning.

Josh Gilmore led off the inning with a double to right.

Gilmore went to third on a passed ball and scored when Braden Osborne reached on an error.

Osborne stole second and went to third when Gabe Campagna reached on a dropped third strike.

Osborne scored on an error to make it 4-0, Panthers.

Southeastern scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and that wound up as the final score, 4-2.

The Panthers have a home game against Unioto Thursday at 5 p.m. and will then host either Logan Elm or Vinton County in a Sectional tournament semifinal game Monday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 sb, sac fly; Luke Zimmerman, 0-4, fc; Josh Gilmore, 2-4, 1 run, 1 sb, 1 2b; Braden Osborne, 0-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, roe, 1 sb; Gabe Campagna, 0-3; Dylan Bernard, 2-3, 1 run; Luke Henry, 1-3, 1 run, fc; Bo Little, 1-2, hbp; Wes May, 1-3, 1 RBI, fc; Ashton Connell, 0-0. LOB: 6.

RHE

MT 022 000 0 — 4 9 4

SE 000 200 0 — 2 6 2