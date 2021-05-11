Sports camps upcoming in June

Washington Blue Lion boys varsity basketball coach Shannon Bartruff is announcing a basketball camp for students who will be in grades 9-12 this fall.

The camp will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 8, 9 and 10 at the high school from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The cost is $20 per participant and payments can be made by check, payable to: Washington City Schools, 400 S. Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 43160.

If you send a payment early, please put: ATTN to: Coach Bartruff.

———

Washington High School girls tennis coach Samantha Bihl is announcing the annual summer tennis camp at Gardner Park.

The camp will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28, 29 and 30.

The camp for kids in grades 2 through 5 will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. and the camp for kids in grades 6-8 will be held from 10:15 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 per day per child.

You may register your child by e-mailing Coach Bihl at sam.bihl@wchcs.org.

———

Washington Blue Lion varsity basketball coaches Shannon Bartruff and Samantha Bihl are announcing a youth basketball camp for boys and girls in grades 2 through 5.

The camp will be held at Washington High School on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14, 15 and 16.

The camp for kids who will be in second and third grades will run from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The camp for kids who will be in grades four and five will go from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 per participant.

Checks should be made payable to: Washington City Schools, 400 S. Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 43160.

If you send a check early please put: ATTN TO: Coach Bartruff & Coach Bihl

Parents and guardians are asked to please bring your child early to check in and pay.

Masks are required until in the gym and please bring your own drink.

If you have any questions about the camp, please contact Coach Bihl or Coach Bartruff at the following e-mails: Sam.Bihl@wchcs.org or Shannon.Bartruff@wchcs.org.