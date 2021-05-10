Cavs end season for MT, 13-3

Friday night’s rain necessitated Miami Trace head softball coach Joe Henry putting in several hours working on the field at Miami Trace High School to get it ready to play a Division II Sectional tournament game against Chillicothe Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Miami Trace had just played Chillicothe on Friday, completing the Frontier Athletic Conference portion of their schedule for 2021.

The Lady Cavs won that game, 22-9.

On Saturday, Chillicothe sprang out to a 4-0 lead and went on to beat Miami Trace, 13-3 in five innings.

For Miami Trace, Lorelei King started and pitched four innings, taking the loss. She allowed 13 runs (six earned) on 13 hits. She struck out two and walked two.

Delaney Eakins pitched one inning; her line was all zeros.

Fromm was the winning pitcher for Chillicothe. She pitched five innings with five hits and three runs (two earned) with two strikeouts and one walk.

Chillicothe scored four runs in the first and added two more in the second.

After a scoreless third inning for both teams, Chillicothe scored two in the top of the fourth and five runs in the top of the fifth.

Miami Trace avoided the shut out with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

King began the bottom of the fifth by reaching on an error.

Mallory Mitchem was sent in to run for King.

Sidney Payton then came up with her third hit of the game, a triple to right field, scoring Mitchem.

Payton scored on a passed ball and Delaney Thomas singled up the middle.

Lexi Ely hit into a fielder’s choice, with Thomas forced at second base.

Piper Grooms singled, moving Ely up to second.

Eakins walked to load the bases and Cadence Nichols hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Ely.

Miami Trace finishes the season with a record of 5-18 overall. The Lady Panthers went 4-6 in the FAC.

Payton went 3 for 3 with a double and a triple and one RBI.

Thomas had one hit and Grooms had one hit.

“I love this team,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said of his charges. “They’ve worked hard and showed dedication. They’ve been wanting to learn.

“I enjoyed this year,” Henry said. “Sometimes, it’s not all about the record, either. The kids teach us and we teach the kids. That’s what sports is about, anyway. I believe we all had fun. We enjoyed each other.”

Henry spoke a bit about each of the three seniors: Delaney Eakins, Lahni Stachler and Piper Grooms.

“This was the first year I’ve gotten to coach Delaney,” Henry said. “It’s been enjoyable. She’s played every position on the field. She pitched some for us this year and she hadn’t thrown a ball in four or five years. It was a blessing to have her.

“She’s going to continue her education and basketball career at Heidelberg,” Henry said.

“Lahni Stachler, this was her first year as a starter,” Henry said. “She’s a very smart young lady. She’s been in the program for four years and I’m going to miss her.

“Piper Grooms is almost like a daughter to me,” Henry said. “I’ve coached her in T-ball and really enjoyed her. She’s been with the varsity for four years, even though we didn’t get to play last year. She’s a great kid. She’s going to college, too, as are Lahni and Delaney.”

Henry saluted his coaches.

“From the reserve team, coach (Wendi) Stachler and coach (Todd) Wallace,” Henry said. “And coach (Lexi) Kersey. Chris (Ford), he’s been with me ever since I started. He’s like a brother to me.

“Chasity Thomas has been helping me since I’ve been the head coach,” Henry said. “And Maddie Jenkins, she loves her Blue, but she was wearing the Black, Gold and White this year. It’s been a blessing to have her working with the catchers.”

Offensively for Miami Trace: Sidney Payton, 3-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 2b, 1 3b, 1 sb; Delaney Thomas, 1-3; Lexi Ely, 0-3, 1 run, fc; Piper Grooms, 1-3; Alayah Taulbee, 0-0; Delaney Eakins, 0-2, 1 bb; Cadence Nichols, 0-3, 1 RBI, fc, 2 roe; Keely McBride, 0-2; Kayleigh Vincent, 0-2; Lorelei King, 0-2; Mallory Mitchem, 0-0, 1 run; Emily Bonecutter, 0-0; Brooklyn Riggs, 0-0. LOB: 7.

RHE

C 420 25x x — 13 13 3

MT 000 03x x — 3 5 4

Miami Trace senior Piper Grooms (at left), is ready for the play as a Chillicothe runner stands at first base during a Division II Sectional tournament game at Miami Trace High School Saturday, May 8, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Piper-Grooms-MT-5-8-2021-1-.jpg Miami Trace senior Piper Grooms (at left), is ready for the play as a Chillicothe runner stands at first base during a Division II Sectional tournament game at Miami Trace High School Saturday, May 8, 2021. Miami Trace junior Lorelei King delivers a pitch during a Division II Sectional tournament game against Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School Saturday, May 8, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Lorelei-King-MT-pitch-5-8-2021-1-.jpg Miami Trace junior Lorelei King delivers a pitch during a Division II Sectional tournament game against Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School Saturday, May 8, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

In Sectional tournament game