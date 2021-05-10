Miami Trace baseball is No. 1 seed in tournament

The Division II Sectional baseball tournament drawing for the Southeast District was held over this past weekend.

Miami Trace is the No. 1 seed in the 17-team tournament.

Their first game will be held at Miami Trace High School on Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m. The Panthers will play the winner of the No. 16 seed Logan Elm versus No. 17 seed Vinton County. Vinton County will play at Logan Elm Saturday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

If the Panthers win their first game, they will host a Sectional championship game on Thursday, May 20 at 5 p.m. against the winner of the No. 8 seed Circleville versus No. 9 seed Athens. Circleville hosts Athens on Monday, May 17.

The Washington Blue Lions are the No. 14 seed.

They will play at No. 3 seed Sheridan Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

The winner of the Sheridan-Washington game will host the winner of the No. 6 seed Warren versus No. 11 seed Fairfield Union on May 20.

The McClain Tigers are the No. 15 seed and will play at No. 2 seed Jackson Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game will host the winner of the Marietta (No. 10 seed) at Hillsboro (No. 7 seed) game. Hillsboro hosts Marietta on Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

That Sectional championship game will be played on Thursday, May 20 at 5 p.m.

Chillicothe is a Division I baseball school.

The Cavaliers will play in the Central District tournament versus Columbus West on Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m. There are 47 teams in the tournament. Chillicothe is the No. 35 seed and the winner of the Columbus West (No. 41 seed) versus Chillicothe game will play at the No. 1 seed, Olentangy Orange on Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.