Pioneers win MT Invitational

Miami Trace held its annual track and field invitational Thursday, May 6.

Miami Trace was second in the boys’ meet with 101 points.

Washington placed seventh with 59 points.

Jonathan Alder won with 124.5 points.

McClain was third with 89 points and Hillsboro was fourth with 82.5 points.

On the girls’ side, Jonathan Alder won a close battle with McClain, 143 to 140.

Hillsboro was third with 87.5 points, followed by Miami Trace, 74; Waverly, 66 and Washington, 63.5.

For Miami Trace, Jaden Haldeman won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.44.

Haldeman placed second in three events: the 300-meter hurdles, 41.42; high jump, 5’ 6” and the long jump, 19’ 6”.

Miami Trace was third in the 4 x 100-meter relay in a time of 54.30. Those runners were Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Mallory Pavey and Alyssa Butler.

Butler was third in the long jump with a leap of 16’ 0”.

Libby Aleshire was second in the shot put with a throw of 32’ 2”. Aleshire was second in the discus throw with a distance of 101’ 5”.

Lilly Workman was third in the discus throw at 98’ 5”.

Jadon Rowe was second in the 100-meter dash in 11.53. Rowe was third in the 200-meter dash in 24.06.

Aiden Johnson was third in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 9’ 6”.

Miami Trace was third in the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:39.45. That relay was composed of Aaron Little, Treven Shoemaker, Preston Reed and Keegan Terry.

Taevin Brown, Rowe, Little and Terry placed third in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 47.06.

For Washington, Sterling Smith won both throwing events.

Smith won the shot put with a throw of 51’ 2 1/2”. He won the discus throw at 130’ 7”.

The Blue Lions placed second in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 46.75. Those runners were Ethan Rogers-Wright, Toby Mitchell, Trae Patton and Calum Brown.

Chloe Lovett placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.77. Lovett took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.48.

Cloe Copas was second in the 1600-meter run in 5:46.97.

Miami Trace will host the FAC meet Tuesday and Thursday, with events starting at 4:30 p.m. both days.

Miami Trace and Washington girls results:

4 x 800-meter relay: W, 4th, 12:01.74 (Cloe Copas, Mia Moats, Kayli Merritt, Megan Sever); MT, 7th, 13:39.12 (Gracie Shull, Reagan Barton, Saylor Moore, Mallory Conklin)

100-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, W, 2nd, 16.77; Morgan Cartwright, W, 9th, 18.78; Courtney Arnold, MT, 10th, 19.71

100-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, MT, 5th, 13.53; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 7th, 13.92; McKinley Kelley, MT, 9th, 14.08; Aaralyne Estep, W, 13th, 15.05

4 x 200-meter relay: W, 4th, 1:57.38 (Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell, Haley Brenner, Isabella Racine); MT, 5th, 1:57.68 (Jana Griffith, McKinley Kelley, Alexis Gardner, Mallory Pavey)

1600-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 2nd, 5:46.97; Mallory Conklin, MT, 7th, 6:05.15; Meghan Cory, MT, 10th, 6:25.52; Madison Hayes, W, 11th, 6:39.14

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 54.30 (Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Mallory Pavey, Alyssa Butler); W, 6th, 55.04 (Kierstyn Mitchell, Chloe Lovett, Avereigh Collie, Isabella Racine)

400-meter dash: Courtney Arnold, MT, 9th, 1:11.83; Gracie Shull, MT, 10th, 1:13.51; Kayli Merritt, W, 12th, 1:14.74; Megan Sever, W, 13th, 1:14.92

300-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, W, 2nd, 49.48; Jana Griffith, MT, 4th, 51.31; Mary Pfeifer, MT, 8th, 54.06; Morgan Cartwright, W, 9th, 54.44

800-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 4th, 2:38.82; Mallory Conklin, MT, 6th, 2:49.23; Diya Patel, W, 13th, 3:19.29; Lydia Castle, MT, 14th, 3:39.83

200-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, MT, 4th, 28.83; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 6th, 29.25; Arianna Heath, W, 13th, 31.81; Abby Little, MT, 14th, 32.00

3200-meter run: Madison Hayes, W, 6th, 14:29.70

4 x 400-meter relay: MT, 5th, 4:55.41 (Alexis Gardner, Mallory Conklin, Courtney Arnold, Saylor Moore); W, 6th, 5:00.62 (Megan Sever, Cloe Copas, Kayli Merritt, Arianna Heath)

High jump: Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, W, 4th, 4’ 8”; Alexis Gardner, MT, 9th, 4’ 6”

Long jump: Alyssa Butler, MT, 3rd, 16’ 0”; Jana Griffith, MT, 4th, 15’ 10”; Aaralyne Estep, W, 13th, 13’ 1/2”; Katie Pickleseimer, W, 14th, 12’ 2”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, MT, 2nd, 101’ 5”; Lilly Workman, MT, 3rd, 98’ 5”; Emma Payne, W, 14th, 62’ 4”; Abigail Joseph, W, 16th, 58’ 5”

Shot put: Libby Aleshire, MT, 2nd, 32’ 2”; Lilly Workman, MT, 4th, 30’ 9 1/4”; Emma Payne, W, 13th, 25’ 0”; Emilee Wilson, W, 14th, 24’ 10”

Pole vault: Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, tie 3rd, 7’ 6”

Girls team results: Jonathan Alder, 1st, 143; McClain, 2nd, 140; Hillsboro, 3rd, 87.5; Miami Trace, 4th, 74; Waverly, 5th, 66; Washington, 6th, 63.5; Greeneview, 7th, 48; Westfall, 8th, 36

Miami Trace and Washington boys results:

4 x 800-meter relay: MT, 4th, 9:05.48 (Graham Carson, Caleb Brannigan, Eli Fliehman, Mcale Callahan); W, 7th, 10:56.93 (Preston Hines, Reilly Downing, Ian Roush, Caden Hott)

110-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 1st, 15.44; Paris Nelson, W, 5th, 17.51; Ethan Rogers-Wright, W, 7th, 18.77

100-meter dash: Jaden Rowe, MT, 2nd, 11.53; Calum Brown, W, 4th, 11.85; Trae Patton, W, 8th, 12.27; Taevin Brown, Mt, 9th 12.41

4 x 200-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 1:39.45 (Aaron Little, Treven Shoemaker, Preston Reed, Keegan Terry); W, 6th, 1:43.62 (Calum Brown, Tyler Bentley, Zack Koutz, Kelton McCracken)

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 4th, 5:00.17; Eli Fliehman, MT, 9th, 5:27.73; Isaiah Wightman, W, 12th, 6:21.07

4 x 100-meter relay: W, 2nd, 46.75 (Ethan Rogers-Wright, Toby Mitchell, Trae Patton, Calum Brown); MT, 3rd, 47.06 (Taevin Brown, Jadon Rowe, Aaron Little, Keegan Terry)

400-meter dash: Treven Shoemaker, MT, 6th, 56.95; Zach Smith, MT, 7th, 57.44; Zack Koutz, W, 10th, 59.14; Chase Mallow, W, 12th, 1:00.43

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 2nd, 41.42; Paris Nelson, W, 6th, 48.80; Christian Rossiter, MT, 9th, 53.46

800-meter run: Graham Carson, MT, 8th, 2:15.75; Fletcher Havens, MT, 9th, 2:19.42; Ian Roush, W, 13th, 2:34.44

200-meter dash: Jadon Rowe, MT, 3rd, 24.06; Aaron Little, MT, 5th, 24.54; Calum Brown, W, 8th, 25.19; Brayeson Self, W, 9th, 25.55

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 4th, 11:13.86; Mcale Callahan, MT, 7th, 11:35.33; Isaiah Wightman, W, 11th, 13:47.57; Jason Wagner, W, 12th, 15:19.34

4 x 400-meter relay: MT, 6th, 3:51.87 (Graham Carson, Treven Shoemaker, Zach Smith, Jake Manbevers); W, 7th, 3:59.34 (Toby Mitchell, Calum Brown, Chase Mallow, Reilly Downing)

High jump: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 2nd, 5’ 6”; Paris Nelson, W, 3rd, 5’ 6”

Long jump: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 2nd, 19’ 6”; Preston Reed, MT, 9th, 17’ 0”; Logan Pressley, W, 10th, 16’ 9 1/2”; Trae Patton, W, 11th, 15’ 11”

Discus throw: Sterling Smith, W, 1st, 130’ 7”; Bryce Bennett, MT, 7th, 116’ 3”; Blayne Ferguson, MT, 12th, 95’ 6”; Charles Souther, W, 15th, 80’ 8”

Shot put: Sterling Smith, W, 1st, 51’ 2 1/2”; Bryce Bennett, MT, 6th, 40’ 1 1/2”; Mason Mustain, W, 7th, 39’ 5 1/2”; Blake Roberts, MT, 10th, 35’ 4”

Pole vault: Aiden Johnson, MT, 3rd, 9’ 6”

Boys team results: Jonathan Alder, 1st, 124.5; Miami Trace, 2nd, 101; McClain, 3rd, 89; Hillsboro, 4th, 82.5; Waverly, 5th, 77; Greeneview, 6th, 69; Washington, 7th, 59; Westfall, 8th, 55

Miami Trace track and field seniors were recognized prior to the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 6, 2021. (front, l-r); Caleb Brannigan, Jaden Haldeman, Graham Carson; (back, l-r); Saylor Moore, Keegan Terry, Fletcher Havens, Mcale Callahan, Treven Shoemaker, Zach Smith, Brian Everhart, Reagan Barton and Olivia Fliehman. Not Pictured: Logan Rodgers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_MT-track-seniors-5-6-2021-1-.jpg Miami Trace track and field seniors were recognized prior to the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 6, 2021. (front, l-r); Caleb Brannigan, Jaden Haldeman, Graham Carson; (back, l-r); Saylor Moore, Keegan Terry, Fletcher Havens, Mcale Callahan, Treven Shoemaker, Zach Smith, Brian Everhart, Reagan Barton and Olivia Fliehman. Not Pictured: Logan Rodgers. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Caleb Brannigan, left, takes off on his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay, having taken the baton from Graham Carson during the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 6, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_MT-4-x-8-boys-5-6-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Caleb Brannigan, left, takes off on his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay, having taken the baton from Graham Carson during the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 6, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Paris Nelson clears the bar in the high jump at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 6, 2021. Nelson placed third in the event at 5’ 6”. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_BL-track-Paris-Nelson-5-6-2021.jpg Washington’s Paris Nelson clears the bar in the high jump at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 6, 2021. Nelson placed third in the event at 5’ 6”. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Megan Sever, left, begins a leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay after the exchange from Kayli Merritt Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Miami Trace Invitational. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_WHS-girls-4-x-8-at-MT-5-6-2021.jpg Washington’s Megan Sever, left, begins a leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay after the exchange from Kayli Merritt Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Miami Trace Invitational. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Saylor Moore runs a leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 6, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_MT-Saylor-Moore-4-x-8-5-6-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Saylor Moore runs a leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 6, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

MT 2nd, 4th; WHS 6th, 7th