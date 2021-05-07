MT softball tournament ticket info announced

The Record-Herald has received the following release from the Miami Trace High School Athletic Department:

Miami Trace is hosting an opening round Division 2 Sectional softball game on Saturday. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however, the start time has been moved up to noon.

Since this is a OHSAA event, there is a requirement that all spectators purchase tickets to attend the event. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased through the OHSAA website at www.ohsaa.org. Once on the OHSAA website, click tickets in the upper right hand corner, then click on Softball.

Type in Miami Trace in the search box and Saturday’s game should pop up and you will have the opportunity to buy tickets. No tickets will be sold at the gate, all tickets must be purchased electronically.

Either print out the ticket or save it on your mobile device so that it may be scanned on arrival to the contest.