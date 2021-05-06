MT baseball gets co-championship in FAC

On a cloudy, chilly afternoon and evening Thursday, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team earned a co-championship in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 5-0 win over the visiting McClain Tigers.

Miami Trace finishes the FAC portion of its schedule at 9-1, tied with Jackson.

The teams split their games during the season.

The Panthers, No. 3 in the state in Division II in this week’s coaches’ poll, are now 17-1 overall. They will play at Madison Plains Saturday at 11 a.m.

Please see Saturday’s Record-Herald for a report.