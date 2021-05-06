Hillsboro goes 10-0 in FAC

The Washington Lady Blue Lions softball team hosted a rare weekday doubleheader against Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Hillsboro Wednesday, May 5.

Hillsboro won both games, 15-3 in five innings and 11-10 with a seven-run rally in the bottom of the fifth.

Hillsboro completes an FAC championship season with a record of 10-0. Hillsboro is 19-3 overall and is ranked No. 10 in the state in the Division II coaches poll.

Washington is now 7-16 overall and finishes 2-8 in the FAC.

In the first game, Kayla Roberts started in the pitcher’s circle and worked five innings for the win. She allowed five hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

Brooklyn Devenport started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched one inning with eight hits and seven runs (all earned) with one walk.

Meredith Pabst pitched the next four innings for the Lady Lions with 10 hits and eight runs (six earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

Hillsboro scored all the runs it would need with six in the top of the first.

After the first two batters were retired, Mackenzie Dietrick walked and Roberts hit a home run to center.

Gracey Dearmon followed with a home run to right and Mallory Parsons singled.

KayleyJo Myers then hit a home run over the fence in center.

Kelcie Thornburg singled, followed by a single from Abigail Pettyjohn and an RBI single from Halle Reveal to score Thornburg for a 6-0 tally.

Hillsboro picked up a single run in the second inning on a home run to center by Dietrick.

Hillsboro scored three times in the third inning.

Reveal singled with one out and Kinsey Gilliland doubled to right, with Reveal stopping at third.

Dietrick then hit a home run to center to make it 10-0.

In the fourth inning, a single by Parsons was followed by a walk to Myers.

Thornburg singled, scoring Parsons.

With one out, Reveal singled to score Myers and Gilliland grounded out, scoring Thornburg.

Washington got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Kassidy Olsson led off with a single. With one out she stole second and scored on a single by Makenna Knisley.

In the fifth for Hillsboro, Hannah Burton led off with a single and Parsons bunted her to second.

Myers reached on an error and after the second out, Pettyjohn singled, scoring Burton.

In the bottom of the fifth, Addison Knisley singled and Tristan Hammock walked.

Emma Funari singled to center and after an out, Olsson singled, scoring Knisley.

In the second game, Hillsboro was the home team.

Makenna Knisley started for Washington and pitched 4.2 innings. She allowed 11 hits and 11 runs (five earned) with three strikeouts and four walks.

Hannah Burton started for Hillsboro and pitched three innings. She allowed nine hits and eight runs (four earned) with two strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.

Halle Reveal pitched two innings to get the win. She allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) with two strikeouts and one walk.

Washington scored three runs in the top of the first.

Kassidy Olsson led off with a single and Brooklyn Foose reached on an error.

Makenna Knisley singled to load the bases and Brooklyn Devenport went in to run for her.

The next two batters were retired before Addison Knisley walked, scoring Foose.

Tristan Hammock singled, scoring Devenport and Meredith Pabst, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

Hillsboro put one run on the board in the first when Breanna Karnes walked and Kinsey Gilliland singled.

The runners advanced on a passed ball and Karnes scored on a ground out by Kayla Roberts.

Washington added two runs in the second when Emma Funari reached on an error, Olsson was hit by a pitch and Foose walked to load the bases.

Makenna Knisley singled in Funari and Meredith Pabst grounded out, scoring Olsson.

Washington extended its lead to 8-1 with three runs in the third.

Hammock was hit by a pitch and Kearria Marcum singled.

Funari singled and Hammock was out at home.

Olsson singled, scoring Marcum and Foose grounded out, scoring Funari.

Makenna Knisley singled, scoring Olsson.

Hillsboro put three on the board in the third.

Gilliland reached on an error and went to second on a ground out by Mackenzie Dietrick.

Roberts singled and Gracey Dearmon hit a home run to make it 8-4.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Washington scored twice in the fifth to take a 10-4 lead.

Funari led off with a double and advance to third on a passed ball.

Foose singled on a bunt, scoring Funari.

Foose went to second on an error and moved to third on a passed ball. She scored on a single my Makenna Knisley.

In the bottom of the fifth, Hillsboro scored seven runs to get the win.

Dietrick led off with a home run to center and Roberts singled.

With one out, Pettyjohn singled.

KayleyJo Myers reached on an error that scored Roberts.

Kelcie Thornburg singled to score Pettyjohn and Reveal reached on an error.

Karnes walked to force in Emma Taylor, a courtesy runner for Myers.

Gilliland singled, scoring Thornburg.

Dietrick walked to load the bases and Roberts singled, scoring Reveal and Gilliland for the win.

1st game

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 2-3, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 sb; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, 1 bb; Makenna Knisley, 1-2, 1 RBI; Meredith Pabst, 0-2; Corynn Chrisman, 0-2; Addison Knisley, 1-2, 1 run; Tristan Hammock, 0-1, 1 run, 1 bb; Emma Funari, 1-2; Mallori Tucker, 0-2. LOB: 2

Offensively for Hillsboro: Halle Reveal, 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kinsey Gilliland, 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Mackenzie Dietrick, 3-3, 3 runs, 5 RBI, 1 bb, 2 home runs, 1 sb; Kayla Roberts, 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 home run; Gracey Dearmon, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 home run, roe; Hannah Burton, 1-1, 1 run; Mallory Parsons, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 sac, 1 sb; KayleyJo Myers, 2-3, 2 runs, roe, 1 sb; Kelcie Thornburg, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Abigail Pettyjohn, 2-4, 1 RBI. LOB: 7.

RHE

H 613 41x x — 15 18 0

W 000 12x x — 3 5 3

2nd game

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, hbp; Brooklyn Foose, 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI, roe; Makenna Knisley, 4-4, 3 RBI; Meredith Pabst, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb, 2 fc; Corynn Chrisman, 0-4, fc; Addison Knisley, 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Tristan Hammock, 1-1, 2 RBI, hbp; Mallori Tucker, 0-1; Kearria Marcum, 1-3, 1 run; Emma Funari, 2-3, 3 runs, 1 2b; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-0, 1 run, sb. LOB: 7.

Offensively for Hillsboro: Breanna Karnes, 0-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 bb; Kinsey Gilliland, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 sb, roe; Mackenzie Dietrick, 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 bb, 1 home run; Kayla Roberts, 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI, fc, 2 sb; Gracey Dearmon, 1-3, 1 run, 3 RBI, 1 home run, fc, 1 sb; Mallory Parsons, 0-2; Abigail Pettyjohn, 1-1, 1 run; KayleyJo Myers, 2-3, roe; Kelcie Thornburg, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, fc; Hannah Burton, 0-1; Halle Reveal, 0-2, 1 run, roe; Emma Taylor, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 4.

RHE

W 323 02x x — 10 12 3

H 103 07x x — 11 11 4

Washington’s Makenna Knisley, at right, holds a Hillsboro runner close at third base during a Frontier Athletic Conference doubleheader at Washington High School Wednesday, May 5, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Makenna-Knisley-at-3rd-vs-Hillsboro-5-5-21.jpg Washington’s Makenna Knisley, at right, holds a Hillsboro runner close at third base during a Frontier Athletic Conference doubleheader at Washington High School Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

