MT tennis falls to Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace tennis team visited Hillsboro High School on Friday, April 30 to play a Frontier Athletic conference match.

Hillsboro won, four courts to one.

At first singles, Jacob Cline lost, 1-6, 1-6.

Christian Caldwell lost at second singles, 0-6, 1-6.

Robbie Bennett lost his third singles match, 1-6, 4-6.

Carter Bainter and Jonah Goddard lost at first doubles, 6-2, 3-6, 3-10 (a third set tiebreaker instead of a full set).

Miami Trace’s Jacob Pettit and Kaden Howard won their second doubles match.

Miami Trace’s Daniel Kratzer lost a j-v in two prosets, 2-8, 2-8.

“The wind was very difficult to play in, but it was the same for both teams,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said. “With the weather we have in the spring, it’s good to learn to play in all conditions.”