Lady Lions softball falls at Jackson

JACKSON — On Monday, April 26, the Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team visited Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference contest with the Iron Ladies.

Jackson won this closely-contested game, 4-3.

Washington took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

The lead held until the bottom of the third, when Jackson tied the game.

Jackson took the lead in the bottom of the fourth with two more runs.

Washington scored what turned out to be its final run of the game in the top of the fifth.

Makenna Knisley started and pitched six innings for Washington. She allowed eight hits and four runs (two earned) with no walks or strikeouts.

T. Evans started and pitched seven innings for Jackson. She allowed seven hits and three earned runs with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

In the top of the first, with one out, Brooklyn Foose walked.

Foose stole second and Makenna Knisley walked.

Marcella Jones was sent in to run for Knisley.

Both runners moved up on a passed ball.

Meredith Pabst singled to center, scoring Foose and Jones.

Trailing 4-2, Washington scored on the top of the fifth.

Makenna Knisley led off with a double and Jones ran for her.

Jones moved to third on a ground out by Pabst and scored when Corynn Chrisman was thrown out at first after a dropped third strike.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 1-4; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 sb; Kearria Marcum, 0-1; Makenna Knisley, 2-3, 1 bb, 1 2b; Meredith Pabst, 2-4, 2 RBI; Corynn Chrisman, 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Tristan Hammock, 0-3, fc; Emma Funari, 1-3; Mallori Tucker, 0-2; Marcella Jones, 0-1, 2 runs; Kalana Smith, 0-1. LOB: 8

RHE

W 200 010 0 — 3 7 1

J 002 200 x — 4 8 0