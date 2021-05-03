Blue Lion tennis fall to Jackson, Hillsboro

On Tuesday, April 20, the Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the team from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.
Jackson won, four courts to one.
At first singles, Ryan Elrich lost to Joe Crabtree, 2-6, 2-6.
At second singles, Ty Rose lost too Trent Wolford, 6-7, 1-6.
Garrett Dewees lost at third singles to Ethan Crabtree, 5-7, 6-1, 3-6.
Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri got the win at first doubles, beating Harley Wotz and Walkel West, 6-1, 6-0.
At second doubles, Olivia Wayne and Nathan Upthegrove lost to Ferin Smith and Julian Salazar, 6-0, 3-6, 2-6.
On Monday, April 26, the Blue Lion tennis team visited Hillsboro for another FAC match.
Hillsboro won this contest, three courts to two.
At first singles, Ryan Elrich lost to Lawton Parry, 3-6, 4-6.
At second singles, Ty Rose lost to Blake Tira, 5-7, 4-6.
At third singles, Garrett Dewees extended Shane Sullivan to three sets before falling, 6-2, 2-6, 2-6.
Washington won both doubles matches.
At first doubles, Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri defeated Charlie Schnieder and Jacob Smith, 6-2, 6-5 (7-4).
At second doubles, Olivia Wayne and Nathan Upthegrove beat Jack Rhodes and Brogen Priest, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.