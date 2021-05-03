Blue Lion tennis fall to Jackson, Hillsboro

On Tuesday, April 20, the Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the team from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Jackson won, four courts to one.

At first singles, Ryan Elrich lost to Joe Crabtree, 2-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Ty Rose lost too Trent Wolford, 6-7, 1-6.

Garrett Dewees lost at third singles to Ethan Crabtree, 5-7, 6-1, 3-6.

Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri got the win at first doubles, beating Harley Wotz and Walkel West, 6-1, 6-0.

At second doubles, Olivia Wayne and Nathan Upthegrove lost to Ferin Smith and Julian Salazar, 6-0, 3-6, 2-6.

On Monday, April 26, the Blue Lion tennis team visited Hillsboro for another FAC match.

Hillsboro won this contest, three courts to two.

At first singles, Ryan Elrich lost to Lawton Parry, 3-6, 4-6.

At second singles, Ty Rose lost to Blake Tira, 5-7, 4-6.

At third singles, Garrett Dewees extended Shane Sullivan to three sets before falling, 6-2, 2-6, 2-6.

Washington won both doubles matches.

At first doubles, Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri defeated Charlie Schnieder and Jacob Smith, 6-2, 6-5 (7-4).

At second doubles, Olivia Wayne and Nathan Upthegrove beat Jack Rhodes and Brogen Priest, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.