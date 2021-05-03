Miami Trace, Washington softball teams get home games to start tournament

The Division II softball Sectional tournament pairings were selected over the weekend.

Both the Miami Trace Lady Panthers and Washington Lady Blue Lions will have a home game on Saturday, May 8.

Miami Trace is the No. 16 seed and will host the No. 17 seed Chillicothe Saturday at 5 p.m.

Washington is the No. 14 seed and will host the No. 19 seed Marietta on Saturday. All the games in the Southeast Sectional have a start time of 5 p.m. However, according to Washington High School Athletic Director Greg Phipps, Washington’s game against Marietta may have a different starting time, so, that is to be determined.

Sheridan is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and will host the winner of the Miami Trace – Chillicothe game on Monday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

The winner of the Washington – Marietta game will play at No. 3 seed Hillsboro Monday at 5 p.m.

McClain is the No. 9 seed and will play at Vinton County Monday at 5 p.m.

Jackson is the No. 15 seed and will host No. 18 Circleville Friday at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will visit the No. 2 seed Athens on Monday, at 5 p.m.

In other match-ups, on May 10, No. 4 Unioto will host No. 13 Meigs; No. 5 Warren will host No. 12 Gallia Academy; No. 7 River Valley will host No. 10 Fairfield Union and No. 6 Waverly will host No. 11 Logan Elm.

The Sectional championship games are scheduled for May 12 with the District semifinals set for May 17 and the District championship game slated for May 19.

The Division II Sectional baseball tournament pairings will be selected this weekend.