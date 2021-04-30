MT softball wins slugfest with Lions, 10-9

When the two Fayette County varsity softball teams met on April 16, Miami Trace won the game, 4-3.

On Friday, April 30, the teams met in town at Washington High School.

On a sunny, bright, but very windy last day of April, both teams had two home runs and combined for 29 hits as again it came down to one run.

Miami Trace won this game, 10-9.

Lorelei King started and pitched seven innings for the win for Miami Trace. She allowed 13 hits and nine runs (seven earned) with no strikeouts and two walks.

Makenna Knisley started and suffered the loss for Washington. She pitched five innings with 16 hits and 10 runs (eight earned). She struck out six and issued one walk.

As mentioned above, Miami Trace had two home runs; one by Sidney Payton, who went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBI and one from Alexia Fox, who was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBI.

For Washington, Corynn Chrisman hit a home run and Addison Knisley hit a home run, driving in two runs.

In the top of the first, Payton singled and went to second on a ground out by Delaney Thomas.

Fox reached on an error that moved Payton to third.

Payton scored on a passed ball and Fox scored when Delaney Eakins reached on an error.

Washington took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the second.

Meredith Pabst led off with a single.

With one out, Addison Knisley hit a home run over the fence in center field.

Tristan Hammock singled and Emma Funari hit into a fielder’s choice with Hammock out at second.

Marcella Jones singled to right. Funari went to third on the throw back to the infield while Jones took second.

Kassidy Olsson hit a single that scored Funari and Jones.

Olsson stole second and then third and scored on a double by Brooklyn Foose.

After two, Washington was in front, 5-2.

In the top of the third, Payton led off with a single and Thomas followed with a base hit with Payton going to third.

Thomas stole second and Payton stole home to make it 5-3.

Washington countered with a run in the bottom of the third.

Pabst reached on an error and with two outs, after a steal of second, she scored on a double by Hammock.

Miami Trace forged ahead in the top of the fourth.

Paighten Reed led off with a single and King singled.

Kayleigh Vincent singled to load the bases.

With one out, Payton walked, scoring Reed.

Thomas singled in a run and Fox singled home two more to give Miami Trace a 7-6 lead.

Washington promptly tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when Foose doubled and scored on a single by Makenna Knisley.

Washington went back in front with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Chrisman singled and went to second on a passed ball.

She moved to third on a ground out and scored on a ground out by Hammock.

Trailing 8-7, Miami Trace put three runs on the board in the top of the sixth.

Payton led off with a home run to left field, tying the game, 8-8.

Thomas singled and Fox followed with a home run to left that made it 10-8, Miami Trace.

It remained 10-8 until Washington came to bat in the bottom of the seventh.

Chrisman led off with a home run to left field.

Washington got a two-out single by Funari and a walk to Jones, putting the tying run at second and the winning run at first.

However, the next batter was retired, ending the game, 10-9 in favor of Miami Trace.

“It’s the same as it was last time,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “It’s the Court House-Trace game. You never know what’s going to happen until the end.

“We got lucky again,” Henry said. “We’re getting better and they’re getting better, too.

“It’s nice having the Trace-Court House games,” Henry said. “The kids know each other and they have fun playing ball.”

“You know, Coach Henry and I have a lot of fun playing against each other,” Washington head coach Rick Foose said. “There’s nothing like having a little home run dual the way the wind was affecting things tonight.

“It was a high-scoring affair, just a very offensive game,” Foose said. “They just wound up on top. It was a well-played game by both teams; real fun for the fans to watch. It’s an enjoyable match-up.”

Washington (7-14 overall, 2-6 in the FAC) will host Hillsboro Monday at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace (5-15 overall, 4-4 in the FAC) will host McClain Tuesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 201 403 0 — 10 16 2

W 051 110 1 — 9 13 2

Offensively for Miami Trace: Sidney Payton, 3-3, 4 runs, 2 RBI, 2 bb, 1 home run; Delaney Thomas, 3-5, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 sb; Alexia Fox, 2-5, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 1 home run, roe; Piper Grooms, 2-4, fc; Mallory Lovett, 0-0; Delaney Eakins, 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 sb; Paighten Reed, 2-4; Lorelei King, 1-3, sac; Kayleigh Vincent, 1-4, 1 run; Sierra Kyle, 0-2; Emily Bonecutter, 0-2; Lahni Stachler, 0-0, 1 run; Keely McBride, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 8.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 bb, 3 sb; Brooklyn Foose, 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb, 1 2b; Makenna Knisley, 1-4, 1 RBI; Meredith Pabst, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 sb; Corynn Chrisman, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 home run; Addison Knisley, 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 home run; Tristan Hammock, 2-4, 2 RBI; Emma Funari, 1-4, 1 run, fc; Marcella Jones, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-0. LOB: 7.

Washington’s Brooklyn Foose makes the throw to first base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Miami Trace at Washington High School Friday, April 30, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Brooklyn-Foose-throw-to-1st-4-30-2021.jpg Washington’s Brooklyn Foose makes the throw to first base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Miami Trace at Washington High School Friday, April 30, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Lahni Stachler scores during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Friday, April 30, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Lahni-Stachler-scores-vs-Lady-Lions-4-30-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Lahni Stachler scores during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Friday, April 30, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Both teams hit 2 home runs