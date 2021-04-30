MT track 2nd at McClain tri-meet

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace High School track and field teams competed in a tri-meet at McClain High School Tuesday, April 27, along with the teams from Lynchburg-Clay High School.

McClain won the girls’ meet with 101.5 points.

Miami Trace was second with 38.5 points, while Lynchburg-Clay scored 25 points.

The Tigers won the boys’ meet, scoring 86 points to 64 for Miami Trace.

The Mustangs scored 25 team points.

For the Miami Trace girls, Libby Aleshire won the discus throw with a distance of 108’ 2”.

For the boys, Jaden Haldeman won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.2. Haldeman also won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.05.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:37.3. Those runners were Aaron Little, Treven Shoemaker, Preston Reed and Keegan Terry.

Caleb Brannigan won the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:58.

Riston LeBeau placed first in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 9’ 6”.

Cole Campbell won the shot put with a throw of 38’ 5 1/2”.

Miami Trace competed at the McClain Invitational Friday.

The Panthers will host their invitational Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results:

4 x 800-meter relay: 14:43 (Gracie Shull, Lydia Castle, Saylor Moore, Kayla Wilson)

100-meter hurdles: Mary Pfeifer, 4th, 20.0; Courtney Arnold, 20.7

100-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, 4th, 13.6; Abby Little, 14.7; Madilyn Roshto, 16.1; Faith Wiseman, 16.7

4 x 200-meter relay: 2nd, 1:58 (Jana Griffith, McKinley Kelley, Alexis Gardner, Courtney Arnold)

1600-meter run: Mackenzie Cory, 2nd, 6:50; Lydia Castle, 8:53

4 x 100-meter relay: 2nd, 55.5 (Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Alexis Gardner, Alyssa Butler)

400-meter dash: Gracie Shull, 2nd, 1:13

300-meter hurdles: Jana Griffith, 3rd, 52.6; Mary Pfeifer, 57.3

800-meter run: Mallory Conklin, 2nd, 2:46; Lydia Castle, 4:00; Kayla Wilson, 4:23

200-meter dash: Courtney Arnold, 31.9; Abby Little, 35.7; Faith Wiseman, 35.8

3200-meter run: n/a

4 x 400-meter relay: 4:59 (Alyssa Butler, Mallory Conklin, Reagan Barton, Alexis Gardner)

Pole vault: n/a

High jump: Alexis Gardner, 2nd, 4’ 4”; Mary Pfeifer, tied 4th, 4’ 0”

Long jump: Alyssa Butler, 2nd, 15’ 2”; Jana Griffith, 4th, 14’ 8”; McKinley Kelley, 14’ 7”; Madilyn Rosto, 11’ 3”

Shot put: Libby Aleshire, 2nd, 31’ 11”; Lilly Workman, 3rd, 31’ 5”; Julianne Stevenson, 26’ 10”; Emily Turner, 26’ 10”; Mackenzie Long, 25’ 0”; Courtney Arnold, 22’ 1”; Jenna Goddard, 21’ 4”; Natalie Winterbotham, 18’ 8”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, 1st, 108’ 2”; Lilly Workman, 3rd, 92’ 9”; Julianne Stevenson, 4th, 89’ 2”; Emily Turner, 74’ 7”; Mackenzie Long, 71’ 7”; Jenna Goddard, 65’ 9”; Natalie Winterbotham, 44’ 4”; Jordan Cockerill, 43’ 8”

Miami Trace boys results:

4 x 800-meter relay: 11:40 (Dylan Farley, Ray Melvin, Josh Lewis, Brian Everhart)

110-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 16.2

100-meter dash: Jadon Rowe, 2nd, 11.5; Christian Rossiter, 12.9; Cole Campbell, 13.0; Devin Seymour, 13.6; Dominick Shipley, 14.2; Nathan Cockerill, 15.1

4 x 200-meter relay: 1st, 1:37.3 (Aaron Little, Treven Shoemaker, Preston Reed, Keegan Terry); 1:48 (Jared Seymour, Hayden Hunter, Riston LeBeau, Zach Smith)

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 1st, 4:58; Graham Carson, 4th, 5:12.1; Mcale Callahan, 5:12.8; Eli Fliehman, 5:21; Fletcher Havens, 5:35; Max Trimble, 5:54; Ryan Smith, 5:57; Blake Sollars, 6:14

4 x 100-meter relay: 2nd, 46.6 (Taevin Brown, Preston Reed, Aaron Little, Aiden Johnson; 53.3 (Jake Manbevers, Riston LeBeau, Hayden Hunter, Jared Seymour)

400-meter dash: Treven Shoemaker, 3rd, 56.4; Zach Smith, 58.9; Jake Manbevers, 59.4; Aiden Johnson, 1:02; Taevin Brown, 1:05; Christian Rossiter, 1:06

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 40.05

800-meter run: Graham Carson, 2nd, 2:19; Caleb Brannigan, 3rd, 2:20; Ryan Smith, 2:32; Dylan Farley, 2:38; Josh Lewis, 3:10; Ray Melvin, 3:12; Brian Everhart, 3:24; Lucas Cornett, 3:45

200-meter dash: Jadon Rowe, 3rd, 24.0; Aaron Little, 4th, 24.2; Devin Seymour, 28.7; Nathan Cockerill, 33.2

3200-meter run: Max Trimble, 2nd, 12:02

4 x 400-meter relay: 4:01 (Caleb Brannigan, Mcale Callahan, Fletcher Havens, Eli Fliehman)

Pole vault: Riston LeBeau, 1st, 9’ 6”; Aiden Johnson, 4th, 8’ 0”; Zach Smith, 8’ 0”; Ryan Smith, 7’ 0”

High jump: Jaden Haldeman, 2nd, 5’ 8”

Long jump: Aaron Little, 2nd, 18’ 5”; Taevin Brown, 4th, 17’ 5”; Treven Shoemaker, 15’ 1”; Jared Seymour, 14’ 9”; Hayden Hunter, 14’ 4”; Nathan Cockerill, 11’ 11”; Devin Seymour, 10’ 11”

Shot put: Cole Campbell, 1st, 38’ 5 1/2”; Bryce Bennett, 3rd, 36’ 11 1/2”; Blake Roberts, 34’ 4”; Luke Hoppes, 31’ 1 1/2”; Mychal Rose, 28’ 5”; Ethan Perry, 28’ 1”; Caleb Bennett, 27’ 7”; Weston Pettit, 27’ 0”; Kyler Wilson, 24’ 6”

Discus throw: Cole Campbell, 2nd, 106’ 4”; Kyler Wilson, 3rd, 89’ 5”; Blayne Ferguson, 83’ 1”; Blake Roberts, 82’ 11”; Dominick Shiple, 73’ 11”; Mychal Rose, 72’ 8”; Caleb Bennett, 72’ 4”; Luke Hoppes, 69’ 9”; Blake Sollars, 64’ 7”; Weston Pettit, 62’5”