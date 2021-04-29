MT run-rules Wellston, 11-1

CHILLICOTHE — In a game played at the V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe on Tuesday, April 27, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team run-ruled Wellston, 11-1.

Dylan Bernard started and got the win for the Panthers. He pitched four innings of no-hit ball, striking out five and issuing one walk. He hit two batters.

At the plate, Bernard hit a double and a triple and drove in five runs.

Luke Henry pitched one inning with two hits, one earned run, one walk and one strikeout.

The Panthers scored all the runs they would need with five in the bottom of the first.

Conner Bucher led off with a walk and stole second.

Hunter McBee walked and Josh Gilmore grounded out, with McBee moving to second.

Braden Osborne delivered a single to left field that scored Bucher and McBee.

Gabe Campagna singled to center, with Osborne going to third.

Campagna stole second and Bernard hit a fly out to center that allowed Osborne to tag and score.

Luke Zimmerman made it 4-0 with a single to right to score Campagna.

Wes May walked and Bo Little singled, scoring Zimmerman.

In the second inning for Miami Trace, with one out, Gilmore hit a double to left field.

Osborne grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Gilmore out going to third.

Campagna walked and Bernard laced a triple to right, plating both Osborne and Campagna for a 7-0 Miami Trace lead.

After a scoreless third inning, Miami Trace scored three times in the fourth.

Gilmore led off with an inside-the-park home run.

Osborne singled and reached third on a wild pitch.

Campagna walked and Bernard hit a double, scoring Osborne and Campagna to put the score at 10-0.

The Golden Rockets avoided the shutout with a run in the top of the fifth.

The Panthers scored one run in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.

Gilmore led off with a single and Osborne walked.

Gilmore stole third and Osborne stole second.

After the first out of the inning, Gilmore scored on a wild pitch.

Miami Trace, 15-1 overall and the No. 2-ranked team in the State in Division II, as voted by the coaches, is scheduled to play at Washington High School Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 0-1, 1 run, 3 bb, 2 sb; Jose Utrera, 0-0; Hunter McBee, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Josh Gilmore, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 2b, 1 home run, 1 sb; Braden Osborne, 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 1 bb, fc, 1 sb; Gabe Campagna, 1-1, 3 runs, 2 bb, 1 sb; Dillon Hyer, 0-1; Dylan Bernard, 2-2, 5 RBI, 1 2b, 1 3b, 1 sac fly; Kyler Batson, 0-0; Luke Henry, 0-0; Luke Zimmerman, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Wes May, 0-1, 1 bb, roe; Colin Farrens, 0-0, 1 bb; Bo Little, 1-2, 1 RBI. LOB: 7.

RHE

W 000 01x x — 1 2 1

MT 520 31x x — 11 10 0

Bernard drives in 5, gets pitching win