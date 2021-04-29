MT tennis falls to Logan Elm

The Miami Trace tennis team hosted the team from Logan Elm High School Wednesday, April 28.

The format was a little different than a regular match.

The Panthers played two matches against Logan Elm. Instead of the best two of three sets, the players participated in a pro set, with the winner the first to eight games.

In the first match, Miami Trace lost, 5-0.

At first singles, Jacob Cline lost, 8-0; at second singles, Christian Caldwell lost, 8-1; Robbie Bennett lost at third singles, 8-4.

At first doubles, Jonah Goddard and Carter Bainter lost, 8-4 and, at second doubles, Jacob Pettit and Kaden Howard lost, 9-7.

In the second match, the Panthers lost, 3-2.

At first singles, Cline won, 8-6; at second singles, Caldwell won, 8-4 and, at third singles, Bennett lost, 8-3.

At first doubles, Bainter and Goddard lost, 8-2 and, at second doubles, Pettit and Tucker Walton lost, 8-4.

“Overall, even though it was a long day, we played hard, especially in the second match,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said. “At first singles, Jacob Cline was down 6-5 and came back and won, 8-6. Christian Caldwell also picked up his first singles win of the year. As a team we are getting better, we just need to work on building consistency.”

Miami Trace’s match against Washington, scheduled for Thursday at Gardner Park, was postponed due to rain. The new date for this match is Thursday, May 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace's Jacob Cline returns a shot at first singles during a match against Logan Elm Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald