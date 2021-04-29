Haldeman chooses Mount Vernon Nazarene

On Tuesday, April 27, Miami Trace High School senior Jaden Haldeman signed a letter of intent to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University, where he will continue his education and his athletic career as a member of the Cougars’ track and field team.

Haldeman was joined for the occasion by a group of friends, family members, coaches and the school’s athletic director, Aaron Hammond.

“I’ve wanted to go to college for track for a long time,” Haldeman said. “(Mount Vernon) gave me the opportunity. I didn’t look at many other colleges. They reached out and I just decided to go there.

“I’m going to major in criminal justice,” Haldeman said.

“The first person I would like to thank is my mom, Sarah Haldeman,” Haldeman said. “Then, my aunt, Becky Lucas; Kevin Evans and then, just my track team and my track coach, Coach (Brent) Noes.”

As for a favorite subject in high school, Haldeman said, “It would probably be history. Actually, Mr. Noes is probably my favorite teacher. He teaches history.

“Probably my favorite moment would be the time we won the District title (in track) my freshman year,” Haldeman said.

What are Haldeman’s keys to success at the next level?

“Just putting in the hard work and being dedicated,” Haldeman said. “Just trying to push myself as much as I can.

“Overall, it’s been really good,” Haldeman said, when asked about his experience at Miami Trace. “Moving schools was a little weird, but, we got three weeks off during the transfer. It’s been nice coming over to (the new building). It’s a nice environment, not only with the teachers, but, all of the students…we all worked together and reached out to each other.”

Haldeman’s main events on the Miami Trace track team include the 110-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles, the high jump and the long jump.

“What a great young man Jaden Haldeman is,” Miami Trace track and field coach Brent Noes said. “I’ve been proud to be a part of his life for the last four years. He’s achieved a tremendous amount of success here at Miami Trace High School with the track and field program. We expect him to continue this year and finish up strong.

“Mount Vernon is really lucky to have a young man of his talents and his calibre to help them out,” Noes said. “He’ll definitely be an asset to their program for the next several years. We’re really excited for him and happy for him.

“He’s a two-time league champion in the 300-meter hurdles,” Noes said. “Unfortunately, obviously last year, his junior year, he could not compete and that was a shame. We’re looking forward to big things from Jaden as he finishes out this season as we approach the league meet (May 11 and 13 at McClain High School). It would be pretty special for him to be a three-time league champion and be undefeated at the league championships in the 300-meter hurdles.

“He’s been a Regional qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles and as a member of 4 x 2 relay,” Noes said. “He’s a fantastic leader for us and you’d be hard-pressed to find a harder worker than Jaden Haldeman.”

“Jaden is one of those guys I’ve had on my radar since last year,” Ellis Gallion, who is completing his second season as head track and field coach at Mount Vernon, said. “Looking at what he can bring, from the 100 all the way up to the 300-hurdles, obviously transitioning him to the 400-meter hurdles. I know he has some talent in the field events, as well.

“I think the big thing will be just finding his fit,” Gallion said. “He brings a lot of different talents and (he has) the type of attitude I want to bring to the team.”

Miami Trace High School senior, Jaden Haldeman, seated, center, signs a letter of intent to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University, where he will study criminal justice and be a member of the Cougars' track team. He was joined for the occasion on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 by (front, l-r); MVNU track coach Ellis Gallion, his mother, Sarah Haldeman; (back, l-r); Kevin Evans, his aunt, Becky Lucas and Miami Trace head track coach Brent Noes.