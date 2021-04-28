Waverly rallies to beat Blue Lions, 9-7

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team hosted a non-conference game with the Tigers of Waverly High School on a sunny, warm Tuesday, April 27.

Washington led the game 7-0 after three innings, but Waverly rallied in the sixth inning, scoring six runs to take a 9-7 victory.

Hugh Silberman was the starting pitcher for the Blue Lions. He pitched 3.1 innings with one hit and three runs (all earned). He walked four batters.

A.J. Dallmayer took the loss for Washington. He pitched 2.2 innings with five hits and six runs (none earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.

Tyler Tackage pitched one inning, striking out two.

Flander started for Waverly and pitched 1.1 innings. He allowed six runs (all earned) on eight hits with one strikeout.

Harris got the win in relief. He pitched 5.1 innings with six hits and one earned run allowed. He struck out two and issued five walks.

Elbin got the save with one-third of an inning pitched.

Washington scored three runs in the bottom of the first.

Dallmayer led off with a single and with one away, Titus Lotz hit a double to left field, with Dallmayer moving to third.

Tackage followed with a double to center, scoring Dallmayer and Lotz.

Jonah Waters was then hit by a pitch and Tanner Lemaster hit a single. Tackage was out at third on the play.

Braydon Kettles then doubled to left, scoring Waters.

It was another three-run frame for the Blue Lions in the second inning.

Owen Mullins began the inning with a single.

Dallmayer hit a double to left field, scoring Mullins to make it 4-0, Blue Lions.

With one out, Lotz hit a home run to center, making it 6-0.

Washington scored what turned out to be its final run of the game in the bottom of the third.

Brayden Howard walked with one out.

He then stole second and went to third on a single by Dallmayer, who went to second on an error.

John Wall walked to load the bases and Lotz walked, scoring Howard to give Washington a 7-0 lead.

Waverly rallied with three runs in the top of the fourth on two walks, two wild pitches, a triple and a sacrifice fly.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Tigers put six runs on the board in the top of the sixth.

Waverly sent 11 batters to the plate, scoring six runs after two batters were retired.

The loss put Washington’s record at 7-11 overall.

The Blue Lions will host Miami Trace, the No. 2 team in the State in Division II in the latest coaches’ poll, Friday at 5 p.m. The Panthers are 15-1 overall, 7-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference. They run-ruled Wellston Tuesday at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe, 11-1.

Offensively for Washington: A.J. Dallmayer, 3-5, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 2b; John Wall, 1-4, 1 bb; Titus Lotz, 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI 2 bb, 1 2b, 1 home run; Tyler Tackage, 1-5, 2 RBI, fc, 1 2b; Jonah Waters, 2-2, 1 run, hbp; Jack Mead, 0-1, fc; Tanner Lemaster, 1-4; Braydon Kettles, 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 2b; Brayden Howard, 0-2, 1 run, 2 bb, 1 sb; Owen Mullins, 1-4, 1 run. LOB: 12.

RHE

Wav. 000 306 0 — 9 6 1

W 331 000 0 — 7 14 3

Brayden Howard takes a swing for Washington during a non-conference game against Waverly played Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Brayden-Howard-BLB-vs-Waverly-4-26-2021-1-.jpg Brayden Howard takes a swing for Washington during a non-conference game against Waverly played Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald