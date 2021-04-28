Blue Lion track splits with Hillsboro

On a very sunny last Tuesday in April, the Washington Blue Lion track teams hosted their counterparts from Hillsboro High School in a dual meet.

Washington won the boys’ meet, scoring 61 points to 55 for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro won the girls’ meet with 88 points to 48 for Washington.

The Blue Lions won nine events and the Lady Lions took placed first in four events.

Sterling Smith won both throwing events.

He won the shot put with a throw of 50’ 2”. He won the discus throw at 127’ 6”.

Jacob Stone won the pole vault, clearing 11’ 0”.

Washington’s 4 x 800-meter relay team won in a time of 10:32.43. Those runners were Preston Hines, Reilly Downing, Ian Roush and Isaiah Wightman.

Paris Nelson won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.09. He also won the high jump at 5’ 4”.

Caden Hott won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:54.85.

Chase Mallow took first in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.25.

Calum Brown won the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.14.

Isabella Racine placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.35.

Washington’s 4 x 200-meter relay team won in 1:57.74. That team was comprised of Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell, Haley Brenner and Isabella Racine.

Lovett also won the 200-meter dash in a time of 28.60.

Cloe Copas won the 3200-meter run in 13:08.81.

Washington will compete in the McClain Invitational Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Washington girls results:

Shot put: Emma Payne, 2nd, 28’ 11 1/2”; Emilee Wilson, 3rd, 26’ 1”; Abigail Joseph, 7th, 21’ 2”; Maycee Whitt, 8th, 21’ 0”; Kaylin Hughes, 9th, 20’ 7”; Ozlyn Racine, 11th, 19’ 7”

High jump: Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, 2nd, 5’ 0”

Pole vault: Kaithlyn Maquilling, 3rd, 7’ 6”; Arianna Heath, 4th, 5’ 0”

4 x 800-meter relay: 2nd, 12:35.0 (Kayli Merritt, Madison Hayes, Maggie Copas, Diya Patel)

100-meter hurdles: Morgan Cartwright, 2nd, 19.10

100-meter dash: Isabella Racine, 1st, 14.35; Kierstyn Mitchell, 2nd, 14.54; Avereigh Collie, 3rd, 14.65; Katie Pickleseimer, 4th, 15.62; Jordan McCane, 5th, 15.64; Arajah Mack, 6th, 15.72; Kaylin Hughes, 9th, 16.19; Abigail Joseph, 11th, 16.41; Jordan Montgomery, 13th, 16.84; Jaina Applegate, 15th, 18.03; Emilee Wilson, 16th, 18.34; Madison Greenly, 17th, 20.14

4 x 200-meter relay: 1st, 1:57.74 (Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell, Haley Brenner, Isabella Racine)

1600-meter run: Madison Hayes, 1st, 6:48.0

4 x 100-meter relay: ‘A’, 2nd, 57.14 (Haley Brenner, Avereigh Collie, Arianna Heath, Morgan Carwright); ‘B’, 3rd, 1:00.70 (Aaralyne Estpe, Jordan McCane, Arajah Mack, Kaylin Hughes); ‘C’, 4th, 1:01.92 (Cloe Copas, Katie Pickleseimer, Jaina Applegate, Jordan Montgomery)

400-meter dash: Kayli Merritt, 3rd, 1:13.30; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, 4th, 1:19.01; Kierstyn Mitchell, 5th, 1:23.85; Diya Patel, 6th, 1:37.06

300-meter hurdles: Morgan Cartwright, 3rd, 57.91; Kaithlyn Maquilling, 5th, 1:01.74

800-meter run: Madison Hayes, 2nd, 3:08.0; Megan Sever, 3rd, 3:10.0; Shelbee Crago, 3:37.0; Ozlyn Racine, 6th, 3:50.0

200-meter dash: Chloe Lovett, 1st, 28.60; Isabella Racine, 3rd, 30.65; Jordan McCane 9th, 34.95

3200-meter run: Cloe Copas, 1st, 13:08.81; Maggie Copas, 3rd, 15:45.93

4 x 400-meter relay: 3rd, 5:12.0 (Kayli Merritt, Megan Sever, Morgan Cartwright, Mia Moats)

Discus throw: Emma Payne, 5th, 67’ 5”; Abigail Joseph, 7th, 53’ 6”; Maycee Whitt, 9th, 50’ 2”; Ozlyn Racine, 10th, 49’ 9”; Emilee Wilson, 11th, 42’ 2”

Long jump: Aaralyne Estep, tie 4th, 13’ 1”; Megan Sever, 6th, 12’ 7”; Jordan McCane, 7th, 12’ 6 1/4”; Katie Pickleseimer, 8th, 12’ 1 1/4”

Washington boys results:

Discus throw: Sterling Smith, 1st, 127’ 6”; Trevor Crocker, 5th, 96’ 3 1/2”; Charles Souther, 7th, 95’ 9”; Reece Self, 8th, 93’ 4”; Mason Mustain, 9th, 83’ 6”; Mac Miller, 10th, 82’ 9”; Garrett Wahl, 12th, 64’ 2”; Rylan Likovitz, 13th, 62’ 8”; Chris Nichols, 14th, 60’ 1”

Long jump: Logan Pressley, 3rd, 17’ 3 1/4”; Cody Brown, 4th, 14’ 1”; Elijah Bailey, 5th, 13’ 9”

Pole vault: Jacob Stone, 1st, 11’ 0”; Reilly Downing, 3rd, 10’ 6”

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 10:32.43 (Preston Hines, Reilly Downing, Ian Roush, Isaiah Wightman)

110-meter hurdles: Paris Nelson, 1st, 17.09; Ethan Rogers-Wright, 2nd, 18.98

100-meter dash: Trae Patton, 2nd, 12.44; Brayeson Self, 3rd, 12.83; Tyler Bentley, 4th, 13.18; Caden Shiltz, 7th, 14.17; Jason Wagner, 8th, 14.53

4 x 200-meter relay: 2nd, 1:45.19 (Zack Koutz, Cody Brown, Ryan Smith, Caden Hott)

1600-meter run: Caden Hott, 1st, 5:54.85; Isaiah Wightman, 2nd, 6:30.42

4 x 100-meter relay: ‘A’, 2nd, 47.36 (Ethan Rogers-Wright, Toby Mitchell, Brayeson Self, Calum Brown); ‘B’, 3rd, 51.13 (Kelton McCracken, Trae Patton, Logan Pressley, Tyler Bentley)

400-meter dash: Chase Mallow, 1st, 1:01.25; Zack Koutz, 4th, 1:07.56

800-meter run: Ian Roush, 2nd, 2:38.27

200-meter dash: Calum Brown, 1st, 26.14; Tyler Bentley, 3rd, 28.11; Jason Wagner, 8th, 31.99

4 x 400-meter relay: 2nd, 4:02.73 (Calum Brown, Toby Mitchell, Reilly Downing, Chase Mallow)

High jump: Paris Nelson, 1st, 5’ 4”

Shot put: Sterling Smith, 1st, 50’ 2”; Mason Mustain, 4th, 36’ 10”; Charles Souther, 5th, 36’ 6”; Mac Miller, 7th, 33’ 8”; Reece Self, 8th, 32’ 6”; Trevor Crocker, 10th, 30’ 9”; Rylan Likovitz, 12th, 27’ 7”; Chris Nichols, 13th, 27’ 1”; Garrett Wahl, 14th, 26’ 3”

Washington Blue Lion track seniors were recognized at the dual meet with Hillsboro Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. (front, l-r); Jaina Applegate, Diya Patel, Arianna Heath, Jordan Montgomery, Cloe Copas; (back, l-r); Preston Hines, Reilly Downing, Sterling Smith, Chase Mallow, Caden Hott, Zack Koutz, Chris Nichols and Ethan Rogers-Wright. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Blue-Lion-track-seniors-4-26-2021-1-.jpg Washington Blue Lion track seniors were recognized at the dual meet with Hillsboro Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. (front, l-r); Jaina Applegate, Diya Patel, Arianna Heath, Jordan Montgomery, Cloe Copas; (back, l-r); Preston Hines, Reilly Downing, Sterling Smith, Chase Mallow, Caden Hott, Zack Koutz, Chris Nichols and Ethan Rogers-Wright. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Ozlyn Racine competes in the shot put event for Washington during a dual meet with Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Hillsboro Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Shot-put-4-26-2021.jpg Ozlyn Racine competes in the shot put event for Washington during a dual meet with Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Hillsboro Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Elijah Bailey sails through the air in the long jump during a dual meet with Hillsboro Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Long-jumper-4-26-2021-1-.jpg Washington’s Elijah Bailey sails through the air in the long jump during a dual meet with Hillsboro Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Reilly Downing begins his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay, having received the hand-off from Preston Hines Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Boys-4-x-8-4-26-2021-1-.jpg Washington’s Reilly Downing begins his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay, having received the hand-off from Preston Hines Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Mia Moats takes off with the baton during the 4 x 400-meter relay for Washington, having taken the exchange from Morgan Cartwright during a dual meet with Hillsboro Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Girls-4-x-4-4-27-2021-1-.jpg Mia Moats takes off with the baton during the 4 x 400-meter relay for Washington, having taken the exchange from Morgan Cartwright during a dual meet with Hillsboro Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos