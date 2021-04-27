Lady Panthers fall to Hillsboro, 9-2

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team hosted the squad from Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up Monday, April 26.

Miami Trace led 2-0 after three innings.

Hillsboro tied the game in the top of the sixth and broke out for seven runs in the seventh to post a 9-2 win.

Lorelei King was the starting pitcher for Miami Trace, suffering the loss. She pitched seven innings with 11 hits and nine runs (two earned) with three strikeouts.

K. Roberts got the win for Hillsboro. She pitched seven innings with one hit, two unearned runs, 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Miami Trace put two runs on the board in the bottom of the third.

With one out, Emily Bonecutter hit a single.

Sidney Payton reached on an error and both runners advanced on a wild pitch.

Delaney Thomas hit a fly ball to right field that was caught, but it was deep enough to allow Bonecutter to tag and score.

Payton scored on a wild pitch for the Lady Panthers’ second run.

K. Roberts had three hits and five RBI for Hillsboro. She hit a double and a home run.

K. Dietrick, M. Parsons and K. Thornburgh each had two hits. One of Parson’s hits was a home run.

Miami Trace (4-14 overall, 3-4 in the FAC) is scheduled to play at Adena Thursday and at Washington High School Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Sidney Payton, 0-1, 1 run, 2 bb, roe; Delaney Thomas, 0-3, 1 RBI; Alexia Fox, 0-3, fc; Delaney Eakins, 0-3; Sierra Kyle, 0-3; Lorelei King, 0-3; Paighten Reed, 0-3; Piper Grooms, 0-2; Emily Bonecutter, 1-2, 1 run. LOB: 2.

RHE

H 000 002 7 — 9 11 1

MT 002 000 0 — 2 1 2

Miami Trace's Delaney Eakins makes the catch of a fly ball in left field during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro played at Miami Trace High School Monday, April 26, 2021.