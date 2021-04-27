Panthers baseball beats Hillsboro, 5-2

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference contenders Hillsboro Monday afternoon.

The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to win, 5-2.

First place Miami Trace is now 7-1 in the FAC, 14-1 overall.

Jackson defeated Washington Monday, 10-1 and Chillicothe beat McClain, 13-2.

Jackson is in second place at 6-1. The Panthers have split the two games with the Ironmen.

Hillsboro is 4-3, followed by Washington at 3-5, Chillicothe at 3-6 and McClain at 0-7.

Gabe Campagna and Conner Bucher combined for the pitching victory.

Campagna started and pitched four innings with five hits and two earned runs allowed. He walked two and struck out three. He also hit one batter.

Conner Bucher came on in relief to get the win. He pitched three innings with no hits, no runs, no walks and five strikeouts.

Scott started and took the loss for Hillsboro. He pitched 3.2 innings with six hits and four runs (all earned) with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He hit two batters.

Humphries pitched 2.1 innings with two hits and one earned run. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Hillsboro took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and held that margin until the Panthers struck for four in the bottom of the fourth.

The inning started with Josh Gilmore hitting a single to right field.

Braden Osborne singled to right, with Gilmore going to third. Osborne pulled into second on the throw to the infield.

Gampagna was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Dylan Bernard drew a walk that allowed Gilmore to score the tying run.

With one out, Dillon Hyer singled to left, scoring Osborne.

Bucher followed with a single to center, scoring Campagna.

With two outs, Luke Henry walked, forcing Bernard home to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead.

Hillsboro got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth.

Miami Trace scored for what proved to be the final time in the game in the bottom of the sixth.

After the first two batters were retired, Bucher singled to center.

Bucher stole second and went to third on a single by Hunter McBee.

Bucher scored on an error and Hillsboro went out in order in the top of the seventh.

Miami Trace is No. 2 this week in the second weekly State coaches poll.

Tippecanoe is No. 1, followed by Miami Trace, followed by Hamilton Badin and Defiance.

Chagrin Falls is fifth, followed by Lima Shawnee, Canfield and Mogadore Field, followed by River View and Sheridan.

Miami Trace played Wellston at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe Tuesday.

The Panthers host South Charleston Thursday and play at Washington High School Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 2b, 1 sb; Hunter McBee, 2-4, 2 2b; Luke Henry, 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 bb, hbp; Josh Gilmore, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b; Braden Osborne, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b; Gabe Campagna, 1-2, 1 run, 1 2b hbp; Dylan Bernard, 0-2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Wes May, 0-3; Ashton Connell, 0-2; Dillon Hyer, 1-1, 1 RBI. LOB: 7.

RHE

H 100 010 0 — 2 5 1

MT 000 401 x — 5 8 2

Gabe Campagna delivers a pitch for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro at home Monday, April 26, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Gabe-Campagna-vs-Hillsboro-4-26-2021.jpg Gabe Campagna delivers a pitch for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro at home Monday, April 26, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

MT ranked No. 2 in Div. II State coaches poll