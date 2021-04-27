The Washington C.H. Little League is getting ready for the 2021 season-opening games, which will be held Saturday at the Little League Complex on Lewis Street.

This year there are five teams in the Majors Division, eight teams in the Minors Division and, new this year, there are 10 T-ball teams, all sponsored by Donato’s Pizza.

During the season, Majors and Minors teams will play on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

T-ball teams will play on Tuesdays and Fridays.

On Saturday, in the Majors Division, First State Bank will play Eagles at 2:30 p.m. SVG will take on Super Sport at 4:45 p.m.

In the Minors Division, Willis Clarke Agency will play Elks at 6:30 p.m., on the Minors field.

On the Majors field, at 6:45 p.m., Deskins will take on Herron Financial.