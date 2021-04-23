Panthers place 2nd at Hillsboro Invit.

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace boys and girls track teams and the Washington girls track team competed in the Hillsboro Invitational Thursday, April 22.

McClain won the boys’ meet with 165 points with Miami Trace taking second with 154.5 points.

Hillsboro won the girl’s meet with 159 points. McClain was second with 119.5.

The Lady Lions were third with 83 points and Miami Trace was fourth with 76.5 points.

For the Miami Trace girls’ team, Libby Aleshire won the discus throw with a distance of 100’ 0”. Aleshire was second in the shot put with a throw of 30’ 11”.

Julianne Stevenson was second in the discus throw at 92’ 0”.

Miami Trace was third in the 4 x 100-meter relay in a time of 55.87. That relay team was composed of Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Abby Little and Alyssa Butler.

Jana Griffith was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.36.

For Washington, Chloe Lovett won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.19.

Lovett was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.35.

Washington placed second in the 4 x 400-meter relay with a time of 4:38.60. That relay was comprised of Cloe Copas, Megan Sever, Laurel Marting and Lovett.

Copas was third in the 1600-meter run in 5:33.26.

For the Panthers, Jaden Haldeman won the 110-meter hurdle event in 16.66. Haldeman won the 300-meter hurdles, clocking a 41.32.

Caleb Brannigan won the 1600-meter run in 5:05.69. He was second in the 3200-meter run in 11:21.24.

Brannigan, along with Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan and Eli Fliehman, won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:16.11.

Jake Manbevers, Carson, Zach Smith and Fletcher Havens placed second in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 3:57.56.

Manbevers was third in the 400-meter dash in 59.11.

Aaron Little, Treven Shoemaker, Preston Reed and Keegan Terry took third in the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:40.0.

Taevin Brown, Reed, Little and Terry placed third in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 48.22.

Logan Rodgers was second in the high jump at 5’ 8”. Haldeman was third at 5’ 6”.

Haldeman placed third in the long jump with a leap of 18’ 9”.

Aiden Johnson placed second in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 9’ 0”.

Miami Trace’s track teams will compete at McClain Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington will host Hillsboro Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington and Miami Trace girls results:

Shot put: Libby Aleshire, MT, 2nd, 30’ 11”; Lilly Workman, MT, 5th,29’ 10”; Emma Payne, W, 8th, 26’ 4 1/2”; Emilee Wilson, W, 10th, 24’ 3 1/2”

High jump: Laurel Marting, W, 6th, 4’ 4”; Alexis Gardner, MT, 8th, 4’ 2”

4 x 800-meter relay: MT, 4th, 12:58.88 (Mallory Conklin, Gracie Shull, Saylor Moore, Lydia Castle); W, dnf

100-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, W, 2nd, 17.35; Morgan Cartwright, W, 8th, 18.67; Mary Pfeifer, MT, 12th, 20.37; Courtney Arnold, MT, 13th, 20.75

100-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, MT, 5th, 13.56; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 9th, 14.46; Aaralyne Estep, W, 11th, 15.03; Abby Little, MT, 13th, 16.24

4 x 200-meter relay: W, 3rd, 1:57.75 (Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell, Haley Brenner, Isabella Racine); MT, 4th, 2:02.61 (Jana Griffith, McKinley Kelley, Abby Little, Alexis Gardner)

1600-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 3rd, 5:33.26; Madison Hayes, W, 6:48.97

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 55.87 (Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Abby Little, Alyssa Butler); W, 4th, 56.35 (Aaralyne Estep, Isabella Racine, Arianna Heath, Kierstyn Mitchell)

400-meter dash: Gracie Shull, MT, 7th, 1:15.32; Kayli Merritt, W, 9th, 1:16.75; Haley Brenner, W, 12th, 1:25.58; Faith Wiseman, MT, 13th, 1:26.68

300-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, W, 1st, 49.19; Jana Griffith, MT, 3rd, 52.36; Laurel Marting, W, 11th, 59.11; Mary Pfeifer, MT, 12th, 59.17

800-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 4th, 2:39.00; Mallory Conklin, MT, 8th, 2:55.34; Diya Patel, W, 12th, 3:23.44

200-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, MT, 4th, 29.03; Isabella Racine, W, 5th, 29.73; Alexis Gardner, MT, 11th, 31.48

3200-meter run: Maggie Copas, W, 4th, 14:36.41; Madison Hayes, W, 5th, 14:46.95

4 x 400-meter relay: W, 2nd, 4:38.60 (Cloe Copas, Megan Sever, Laurel Marting, Chloe Lovett); MT, 4th, 5:07.34 (Alexis Gardner, Jana Griffith, Courtney Arnold, Saylor Moore)

Long jump: McKinley Kelley, MT, 4th, 14’ 6 1/2”; Alyssa Butler, MT, 7th, 14’ 1”; Jordan McCane, W, 10th, 12’ 5 1/2”; Aaralyne Estep, W, 11th, 12’ 3”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, MT, 1st, 100’ 0”; Julianne Stevenson, MT, 2nd, 92’ 0”; Abigail Joseph, W, 10th, 51’ 4”; Ozlyn Racine, W, 12th, 48’ 9”

Miami Trace boys results:

Discus throw: Logan Rodgers, 3rd, 111’ 3”; Blake Roberts, 14th, 76’ 11”

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 9:16.11 (Caleb Brannigan, Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan, Eli Fliehman)

110-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 16.66

4 x 200-meter relay: 3rd, 1:40.0 (Aaron Little, Treven Shoemaker, Preston Reed, Keegan Terry)

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 1st, 5:05.69; Graham Carson, 6th, 5:21.70

4 x 100-meter relay: 3rd, 48.22 (Taevin Brown, Preston Reed, Aaron Little, Keegan Terry)

400-meter dash: Jake Manbevers, 3rd, 59.11; Taevin Brown, 13th, 1:05.35

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 41.32

800-meter run: Eli Fliehman, 5th, 2:27.53; Max Trimble, 7th, 2:31.53

200-meter dash: Aaron Little, 4th, 25.19; Treven Shoemaker, 6th, 25.88

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 2nd, 11:21.24; Mcale Callahan, 4th, 11:36.61

4 x 400-meter relay: 2nd, 3:57.56 (Jake Manbevers, Graham Carson, Zach Smith, Fletcher Havens)

High jump: Logan Rodgers, 2nd, 5’ 8”; Jaden Haldeman, 3rd, 5’ 6”

Pole vault: Aiden Johnson, 2nd, 9’ 0”; Ryan Smith, 4th, 7’ 0”

Long jump: Jaden Haldeman, 3rd, 18’ 9”; Taevin Brown, 5th, 17’ 1/2”

Miami Trace’s Caleb Brannigan leads McClain’s Lyle White in the 1600-meter run at Hillsboro Thursday, April 22, 2021. Brannigan won the race in a time of 5:05.69. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Caleb-Brannigan-at-Hills-4-22-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Caleb Brannigan leads McClain’s Lyle White in the 1600-meter run at Hillsboro Thursday, April 22, 2021. Brannigan won the race in a time of 5:05.69. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Cloe Copas, above, middle, follows Peebles’ Katy Seas in the 1600-meter run at Hillsboro Thursday, April 22, 2021. Also pictured is McClain’s Geneve Baril. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Copas-at-Hills-1600-4-22-2021.jpg Washington’s Cloe Copas, above, middle, follows Peebles’ Katy Seas in the 1600-meter run at Hillsboro Thursday, April 22, 2021. Also pictured is McClain’s Geneve Baril. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Kayli Merritt, left, and Miami Trace’s Gracie Shull run side by side during the 400-meter dash at Hillsboro High School Thursday, April 22, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Girls-400-at-Hills-Merritt-and-Shull-4-22-2021.jpg Washington’s Kayli Merritt, left, and Miami Trace’s Gracie Shull run side by side during the 400-meter dash at Hillsboro High School Thursday, April 22, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Logan Rodgers clears the bar during the high jump competition at Hillsboro Thursday, April 22, 2021. He placed second at 5’ 8”. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_L-Rodgers-h-j-Hills-4-22-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Logan Rodgers clears the bar during the high jump competition at Hillsboro Thursday, April 22, 2021. He placed second at 5’ 8”. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Alyssa Butler (left) receives ‘the stick’ from Abby Little during the running of the 4 x 100-meter relay at Hillsboro High School Thursday, April 22, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_MT-4-x-1-at-Hills-4-22-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Alyssa Butler (left) receives ‘the stick’ from Abby Little during the running of the 4 x 100-meter relay at Hillsboro High School Thursday, April 22, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald