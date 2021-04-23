Panthers tennis falls to Hillsboro, Jackson

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, April 20.

Hillsboro won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Christian Caldwell fell, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Jonah Goddard lost, 6-1, 6-0.

Jacob Pettit lost at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Carter Bainter and Jacob Cline of Miami Trace won their match, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

At second doubles, Kaden Howard and Robbie Bennett lost, 5-7, 4-6.

“We mixed things up and gave some of the players an opportunity to play singles for the first time,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said. “As a team, we are still working on building consistency.”

On Thursday, April 22, the Panthers visited Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Ironmen.

Jackson won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Christian Caldwell lost, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Jacob Pettit fell, 0-6, 2-6.

Daniel Carter lost at third singles, 0-6, 0-6.

The first doubles team of Carter Bainter and Jonah Goddard won, 6-0, 6-1.

At second doubles, Kaden Howard and Jacob Pettit played well, Leach noted, but lost, 1-6, 7-5, 3-10.

The Panthers will be back in action Wednesday at home, hosting Logan Elm at 4:30 p.m.