Panthers tennis falls to Hillsboro, Jackson

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, April 20.
Hillsboro won the match, four courts to one.
At first singles, Christian Caldwell fell, 6-0, 6-0.
At second singles, Jonah Goddard lost, 6-1, 6-0.
Jacob Pettit lost at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.
At first doubles, Carter Bainter and Jacob Cline of Miami Trace won their match, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
At second doubles, Kaden Howard and Robbie Bennett lost, 5-7, 4-6.
“We mixed things up and gave some of the players an opportunity to play singles for the first time,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said. “As a team, we are still working on building consistency.”
On Thursday, April 22, the Panthers visited Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Ironmen.
Jackson won the match, four courts to one.
At first singles, Christian Caldwell lost, 0-6, 0-6.
At second singles, Jacob Pettit fell, 0-6, 2-6.
Daniel Carter lost at third singles, 0-6, 0-6.
The first doubles team of Carter Bainter and Jonah Goddard won, 6-0, 6-1.
At second doubles, Kaden Howard and Jacob Pettit played well, Leach noted, but lost, 1-6, 7-5, 3-10.
The Panthers will be back in action Wednesday at home, hosting Logan Elm at 4:30 p.m.