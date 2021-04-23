McBee, Campanga lead MT shutout of Cavs

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team had another solid victory in the Frontier Athletic Conference when they shut out Chillicothe, 4-0 in a game played at the VA Memorial Stadium Thursday, April 22.

The win improves Miami Trace’s record to 12-1 overall, 5-1 in the FAC.

The Panthers currently sit atop the FAC standings.

Jackson and Hillsboro are tied for second at 4-1; the Washington Blue Lions are in fourth place, along with Chillicothe, at 2-4. The McClain Tigers are 0-5.

The Panthers got a combined shutout pitching performance from Hunter McBee and Gabe Campagna.

McBee started and got the win. He pitched 4.2 innings with three hits, four strikeouts and five walks. He hit one batter.

Campagna pitched 2.1 innings allowing one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

Byers started and took the loss for the Cavaliers. He pitched 4.1 innings with six hits and four runs (three earned). He walked two and struck out two.

Siberell pitched 2.2 innings with three hits and one strikeout.

The Panthers scored what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the first inning.

Bucher led off the game with a double.

One out later, Campagna grounded out, moving Bucher to third.

Josh Gilmore hit a single to score Bucher.

In the top of the third, Ashton Connell struck out, but reached safely on a passed ball.

Connell stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.

McBee lifted a fly ball into center, with Connell tagging and scoring to make it 2-0, Panthers.

Miami Trace scored again in the fourth.

With one out, Wes May walked and stole second.

After the second out was recorded, Bucher hit a triple to score May.

The final run of the game was plated in the top of the fifth.

With one out, Gilmore doubled to center. He wound up at third on the throw back to the infield.

Braden Osborne singled to left, scoring Gilmore. Osborne led the Panthers with four hits.

Chillicothe put two runners on base in the bottom of the fifth, to no avail.

The Cavs attempted a rally in the sixth, again getting two runners aboard, but they could not convert.

Chillicothe was set down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

The Panthers are scheduled to be back at home on Monday to take on Hillsboro. Game time is 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 3-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb, 1 2b, 2 3b, 1 sb; Hunter McBee, 0-3, 1 RBI, sac fly; Gabe Campagna, 0-4, roe; Josh Gilmore, 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 2b, fc; Braden Osborne, 4-4, 1 RBI; Dylan Bernard, 0-4, 2 fc; Luke Henry, 0-3; Wes May, 0-2, 1 run, 1 sb; Ashton Connell, 0-3, 1 run, 1 sb. LOB: 7.

RHE

MT 101 110 0 — 4 9 0

C 000 000 0 — 0 4 1