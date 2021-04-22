Blue Lion tennis beats Falcons

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team visited Clinton-Massie High School Monday, April 19 for a match against former SCOL rivals the Falcons.

Washington won this match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Ryan Elrich lost to Alex Jones, 0-6, 1-6.

Ty Rose won his second singles match with Garret Karns, 6-4, 7-5.

At third singles, Garrett DeWees beat Bennett, 6-2, 7-6 (10-8).

The matches were split in doubles.

Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri lost to Braydon Green and Conner Stulz, 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 at first doubles.

At second doubles, Olivia Wayne and Nathan Upthegrove beat Shanyne Hendricks and Jack Anderson, 6-3, 6-2.

Washington will play at Hillsboro Monday at 4:30 p.m.