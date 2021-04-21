MT track beats EC, Plains

The Miami Trace Panthers held a triangular track meet at their school Tuesday, April 20, welcoming teams from Madison Plains High School and East Clinton High School.

Miami Trace won the boys’ meet, scoring 89 points. Madison Plains was second with 56 points and East Clinton was third with 29 points.

East Clinton won the girls’ meet with 77 points to 62 for Miami Trace. Madison Plains was third with 12 points.

For Miami Trace, Alyssa Butler won the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.8

Lilly Workman won the 400-meter dash in 1:17.

Jana Griffith won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 51.8.

McKinley Kelley won the long jump, leaping 15’ 6 1/2”.

Libby Aleshire won the shot put with a throw of 30’ 6”. She also won the discus throw with a distance of 87’ 4”.

The team of Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan, Fletcher Havens and Max Trimble won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:35.

Jaden Haldeman won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.1. He also won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.3.

Caleb Brannigan won the 1600-meter run in a time of 5:15. Brannigan, Jake Manbevers, Havens and Ryan Smith won the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:08.

Treven Shoemaker placed first in the 400-meter dash in 59.6.

Mcale Callahan won the 3200-meter event in 11:44.

Cole Campbell won the shot put with a throw of 39’ 0”.

Miami Trace is taking part in a track meet at Hillsboro Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results:

4 x 800-meter relay: 2nd, 13:03 (Mallory Conklin, Gracie Shull, Saylor Moore, Lydia Castle)

100-meter hurdles: Mary Pfeifer, 3rd, 19.9; Courtney Arnold, 4th, 21.2

100-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, 1st, 12.8; Emma See, 15.2; Jordan Cockerill, 17.5

4 x 200-meter relay: 2nd, 2:11 (Jana Griffith, McKinley Kelley, Faith Wiseman, Courtney Arnold)

1600-meter run: n/a

4 x 100-meter relay: 2nd, 1:00.7 (Mary Pfeifer, Faith Wiseman, McKinley Kelley, Alyssa Butler)

400-meter dash: Lilly Workman, 1st, 1:17

300-meter hurdles: Jana Griffith, 1st, 51.8

800-meter run: Mallory Conklin, 3rd, 2:53; Gracie Shull, 3:23; Lydia Castle, 4;26; Kayla Wilson, 4:40

200-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, 2nd, 27.7; Libby Aleshire, 31.2; Emma See, 34.7

3200-meter run: n/a

4 x 400-meter relay: 2nd, 6:05 (Mallory Conklin, Faith Wiseman, Saylor Moore, Kayla Wilson)

Pole vault: not contested due to wind

High jump: Alexis Gardner, 4’ 0”

Long jump: McKinley Kelley, 1st, 15’ 6 1/2”; Jana Griffith, 2nd, 15’ 4”

Shot put: Libby Aleshire, 1st, 30’ 6”; Faith Workman, 2nd, 29’ 5”; Emily Turner, 3rd, 28’ 2 1/2”; Mackenzie Long, 4th, 26’ 1”; Courtney Arnold, 25’ 2 1/2”; Julianne Stevenson, 24’ 9”; Jenna Goddard, 23’ 2”; Natalie Winterbotham, 20’ 1”; Jordan Cockerill, 17’ 7”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, 1st, 87’ 4”; Julianne Stevenson, 2nd, 81’ 1 1/2”; Lilly Workman, 3rd, 80’ 2”;Mackenzie Long, 4th, 76’ 1”; Emily Turner, 72’ 2”; Jenna Goddard, 66’ 2”; Courtney Arnold, 53’ 9”; Natalie Winterbotham, 48’ 1”; Jordan Cockerill, 45’ 6”

Miami Trace boys results:

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 9:35 (Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan, Fletcher Havens, Max Trimble)

110-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 16.1

100-meter dash: Jayden LeBeau, 4th, 11.9; Devin Seymour, 12.9; Konner Orso, 13.3; Dominick Shipley, 13.5; Nathan Cockerill, 14.1; Ray Melvin, 15.0

4 x 200-meter relay: 2nd, 1:40 (Preston Reed, Treven Shoemaker, Aaron Little, Keegan Terry); 1:50 (Jared Seymour, Hayden Hunter, Riston LeBeau, Zach Smith)

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 1st, 5:15; Eli Fliehman, 3rd, 5:36; Max Trimble, 4th, 5:45; Ryan Smith, 6:02, Josh Lewis)

4 x 100-meter relay: 2nd, 47.9 (Taevin Brown, Preston Reed, Aaron Little, Keegan Terry); 51.3 (Jake Manbevers, Riston LeBeau, Hayden Hunter, Jared Seymour)

400-meter dash: Treven Shoemaker, 1st, 59.6; Zach Smith, 1:02.8; Taevin Brown, 1:04

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 41.3

800-meter run: Aiden Johnson, 2nd, 2:32; Eli Fliehman, 3rd, 2:34; Max Trimble, 4th, 2:35; Dylan Farley, 2:42; Josh Lewis, 3:01; Brian Everhart, 3:10; Lucas Cornett, 3:38

200-meter dash: Aaron Little, 2nd, 23.9; Cole Campbell, 26.1; Devin Seymour, 27.5; Konner Orso, 28.9; Nathan Cockerill, 32.5; Ray Melvin, 33.5

3200-meter run: Mcale Callahan, 1st, 11:44; Graham Carson, 2nd, 12:16

4 x 400-meter relay: 1st, 4:08 (Caleb Brannigan, Jake Manbevers, Fletcher Havens, Ryan Smith)

Pole vault: Riston LeBeau, tied 1st, 9’ 0”; Aiden Johnson, 4th, 8’ 6”; Ryan Smith, 7’ 6”; Zach Smith, 7’ 0”

High jump: Logan Rodgers, 2nd, 5’ 8”; Jaden Haldeman, 3rd, 5’ 6”

Long jump: Taevin Brown, 2nd, 18’ 9”; Preston Reed, 4th, 16’ 11”; Hayden Hunter, 16’ 0”; Jared Seymour, 15’ 9 1/2”; Treven Shoemaker, 14’ 9”; Devin Seymour, 12’ 11”; Nathan Cockerill, 12’ 10”

Shot put: Cole Campbell, 1st, 39’ 0”; Blake Roberts, 2nd, 36’ 10 1/2”; Bryce Bennett, 3rd, 36’ 6 1/2”; Mychal Rose, 30’ 1”; Ethan Perry, 28’ 0”; Weston Pettit, 26’ 6 1/2”; Kyler Wilson, 26’ 6”; Caleb Bennett, 26’ 2”

Discus throw: Cole Campbell, 2nd, 104’ 1 1/2”; Logan Rodgers, 3rd, 103’ 7 1/2”; Bryce Bennett, 94’ 6”; Blayne Ferguson, 90’ 7”; Kyler Wilson, 87’ 7”; Blake Roberts, 80’ 3”; Mychal Rose, 79’ 5”; Weston Pettit, 74’ 1”; Caleb Bennett, 73’ 0”; Dominick Shipley, 62’ 3”

Miami Trace’s Jana Griffith clears a hurdle in the 300-meter race Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Griffith placed first in the event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_MT-300-meter-hurdles-4-20-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Jana Griffith clears a hurdle in the 300-meter race Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Griffith placed first in the event. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Max Trimble (left) and Eli Fliehman compete in the 800-meter run in a track meet at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, April 20, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Two-MT-runners-800-meters-4-20-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Max Trimble (left) and Eli Fliehman compete in the 800-meter run in a track meet at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald