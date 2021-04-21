Lady Lion track wins tri-meet

On a day that started out mild, turned windy and much colder over the afternoon and evening and ended with snow later, the Washington Blue Lions held a triangular track meet with Wilmington and Fairfield High Schools Tuesday, April 20.

Washington won the girls’ meet with 58 points. Fairfield was second with 50 points and Wilmington was third with 40 points.

Wilmington won the boys’ meet with 96.5 points. Washington was second with 22.5 points and Fairfield scored 20 team points.

For Washington, Jeleeya Tyree-Smith won the high jump with a height of 4’ 8”.

Chloe Lovett won the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.09.

Washington won the 4 x 200-meter relay in a time of 2:01.89. That relay was comprised of Haley Brenner, Isabella Racine, Kierstyn Mitchell and Lovett.

Racine won the 200-meter dash in 29.21.

Cloe Copas won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.17. She also won the 800-meter run in 2:40.0.

The team of Chloe Lovett, Megan Sever, Cloe Copas and Laurel Marting won the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:52.47.

Aaralyne Estep won the long jump with a leap of 13’ 2”.

Paris Nelson won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.40.

Washington has a track meet scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. at Hillsboro.

Washington girls results:

Shot put: Emma Payne, 4th, 26’ 4”; Emilee Wilson, 5th, 25’ 1”; Maycee Whitt, 9th, 21’ 2”; Ozlyn Racine, 10th, 21’ 1”; Abigail Joseph, 11th, 20’ 9”; Kaylin Hughes, 12th, 20’ 2 1/2”.

High jump: Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, 1st, 4’ 8”; Laurel Marting, 3rd, 4’ 6”

Pole vault: Kaithlyn Maquilling, 2nd, 7 ‘6”; Arianna Heath, 5th, 5’ 6”

4 x 800-meter relay: 3rd, 12:54.0 (Kayli Merritt, Mia Moats, Maggie Copas, Diya Patel)

100-meter hurdles: Morgan Cartwright, 3rd, 19.20; Laurel Marting, 7th, 20.45

100-meter dash: Chloe Lovett, 1st, 13.09; Kierstyn Mitchell, 3rd, 13.65; Avereigh Collie, 5th, 14.38; Aaralyne Estep, 6th, 14.55; Katie Pickleseimer, 8th, 14.80; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, 9th, 14.83; Jordan McCane, 10th, 14.83; Arajah Mack, 12th, 15.32; Abigail Joseph, 13th, 15.60; Jaina Applegate, 15th, 16.28; Jordan Montgomery, 16th, 16.53; Emilee Wilson, 19th, 17.48

4 x 200-meter relay: ‘A’, 1st, 2:01.89 (Haley Brenner, Isabella Racine, Kierstyn Mitchell, Chloe Lovett); ‘B’, 4th, 2:20.50 (Kaithlyn Maquilling, Arajah Mack, Jordan Montgomery, Megan Sever)

1600-meter run: Maggie Copas, 3rd, 7:07.0

4 x 100-meter relay: ‘A’, 2nd, 58.19 (Morgan Cartwright, Chloe Lovett, Haley Brenner, Kierstyn Mitchell); ‘B’, 4th, 1:02.19 (Arajah Mack, Katie Pickleseimer, Jordan Montgomery, Mia Moats); ‘C’, 5th, 1:02.96 (Aaralyn Estep, Isabella Racine, Jaine Applegate, Jordan Montgomery)

400-meter dash: Cloe Copas, 1st, 1:09.17; Kaithlyn Maquilling, 6th, 1:22.09; Diya Patel, 7th, 1:35.46

300-meter hurdles: Morgan Cartwright, 2nd, 56.32; Laurel Marting, 5th, 57.65

800-meter run: Cloe Copas, 1st, 2:40.0; Shelbee Crago, 6th, 3:43.0; Ozlyn Racine, 7th, 4:04.0

200-meter dash: Isabella Racine, 1st, 29.21; Kierstyn Mitchell, 3rd, 30.18; Haley Brenner, 7th, 32.42

3200-meter run: Cloe Copas, 2nd, 15.24.0

4 x 400-meter relay: ‘A’, 1st, 4:52.47 (Chloe Lovett, Megan Sever, Cloe Copas, Laurel Marting); ‘B’, 4th, 5:42.20 (Arianna Heath, Kaithlyn Maquilling, Mia Moats, Diya Patel)

Discus throw: Abigail Joseph, 8th, 58’ 7”; Emma Payne, 10th, 51’ 10”; Emilee Wilson, 12th, 41’ 0”; Maycee Whitt, 13th, 37’ 8”

Long jump: Aaralyne Estpe, 1st, 13’ 2”; Jordan McCane, 3rd, 12’ 2 1/4”; Katie Pickleseimer, 8th, 11’ 3”

Washington boys results:

Discus throw: Sterling Smith, 2nd, 135’ 3”; Trevor Crocker, 5th, 100’ 9”; Charles Souther, 9th, 90’ 7”; Reece Self, 10th, 90’ 0”; Mac Miller, 11th, 87’ 1”; Mason Mustain, 12th, 81’ 9”; Garrett Wahl, 14th, 64’ 8”; Rylan Likovitz, 17th, 55’ 10”

Long jump: Paris Nelson, 4th, 17’ 9”; Logan Pressley, 5th, 17’ 9”; Trae Patton, 7th, 15’ 7 1/2”; Elijah Bailey, 8th, 14’ 4”

4 x 800-meter relay: 3rd, 10:41.95 (Caden Hott, Preston Hines, Reilly Downing, Isaiah Wightman)

110-meter hurdles: Paris Nelson, 1st, 17.40; Ethan Rogers-Wright, 3rd, 18.72

100-meter dash: Trae Patton, 4th, 12.03; Toby Mitchell, 5th, 12.15; Brayeson Self, 10th, 12.32; Tyler Bentley, 13th, 12.71; Caden Shiltz, 14th, 12.87; Jason Wagner, 15th, 13.71

4 x 200-meter relay: ‘A’, 2nd, 1:46.37 (Trae Patton, Tyler Bentley, Kelton McCracken, Chase Mallow); ‘B’ 4th, 1:52.62 (Zack Koutz, Cody Brown, Ryan Smith, Caden Hott)

1600-meter run: Caden Hott, 4th, 5:54.73; Ian Roush, 5th, 6:06.36; Preston Hines, 6th, 6:09.57

4 x 100-meter relay: ‘A’, 2nd, 48.31 (Ethan Rogers-Wright, Calum Brown, Toby Mitchell, Brayeson Self); ‘C’, 4th, 1:03.18 (Sterling Smith, Mason Mustain, Mac Miller, Chris Nichols)

400-meter dash: Chase Mallow, 6th, 1:04.01

300-meter hurdles: Ethan Rogers-Wright, 4th, 52.40

800-meter run: Zaigne Fettig, 4th, 2:36.12; Isaiah Wightman, 5th, 2:51.54

200-meter dash: Calum Brown, 3rd, 23.85; Ryan Smith, 6th, 26.90; Tyler Bentley, 7th, 27.51

3200-meter run: n/a

4 x 400-meter relay: 3rd, 4:18.0 (Calum Brown, Toby Mitchell, Reilly Downing, Paris Nelson)

High jump: Paris Nelson, 2nd, 5’ 4”; Ethan Rogers-Wright, 4th, 5’ 2”

Shot put: Sterling Smith, 2nd, 47’ 4”; Charles Souther, 5th, 36’ 8”; Mason Mustain, 6th, 35’ 11”; Mac Miller, 8th, 31’ 6”; Reece Self, 9th, 30’ 7”; Garrett Wahl, 13th, 25’ 10”; Trevor Crocker, 14th, 25’ 2”; Rylan Likovitz, 15th, 24’ 3”

Washington’s Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, at left, runs the 100-meter dash during a tri-meet against Wilmington and Fairfield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Jeleeya-Tyree-Smith-track-4-20-2021-1.jpg Washington’s Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, at left, runs the 100-meter dash during a tri-meet against Wilmington and Fairfield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Isaiah Wightman runs a leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay for Washington during a tri-meet with Fairfield and Wilmington Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Blue-Lion-4-x-800-meter-relay-4-20-2021-1.jpg Isaiah Wightman runs a leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay for Washington during a tri-meet with Fairfield and Wilmington Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald