LE softball beats Lady Lions, 5-4

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team visited Logan Elm for a non-conference game Tuesday, April 20.

As was the case in the varsity baseball game between the two schools, Logan Elm won the game in its last turn at bat, 5-4.

Entier started for Logan Elm in the circle and pitched three innings. She allowed seven hits with four runs (all earned), no walks or strikeouts.

King got the win in relief with four innings pitched, two hits, three strikeouts and one walk.

Makenna Knisley pitched 6.2 innings, suffering the loss. She allowed nine hits and five runs (all earned) with four strikeouts and two walks.

Washington got on the board with one run in the top of the first.

Kassidy Olsson led off with a single and was bunted to second by Brooklyn Foose.

Makenna Knisley grounded out, advancing Olsson to third.

Meredith Pabst hit a single that scored Olsson.

Logan Elm put two runs on the board in the bottom of the second.

The home team scored once in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

After a scoreless third inning, Washington scored three runs in the top of the fourth.

Addison Knisley led off with a single to right field. Brooklyn Devenport was sent in as a courtesy runner.

Corynn Chrisman singled with Devenport moving up to second.

Tristan Hammock then drilled a home run over the fence in left field, giving Washington a 4-3 lead.

Logan Elm tied the game in the bottom of the fifth and it remained tied until the bottom of the seventh.

With one out, a walk was followed by a ground out, putting the winning run at second base.

The next batter hit a single to right field that plated the game-winner.

Washington (4-11 overall) is scheduled to play at Chillicothe Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 1-4, 1 run; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, 1 sac; Marcella Jones, 0-1; Makenna Knisley, 1-4; Meredith Pabst, 2-3, 1 RBI; Addison Knisley, 1-3, 2 fc; Corynn Chrisman, 1-3, 1 run; Tristan Hammock, 2-2, 1 run, 3 RBI, 1 2b, 1 home run; Emma Funari, 1-3; Kalana Smith, 0-2; Mallori Tucker, 0-1; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 5.

RHE

W 100 300 0 — 4 9 1

LE 210 010 1 — 5 9 0