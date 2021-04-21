Logan Elm baseball walks off with win over Blue Lion

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team traveled to Pickaway County Tuesday, April 20 for a non-conference game at Logan Elm High School.

The Braves scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to post a 6-5 victory.

Hugh Silberman started on the mound for the Blue Lions. He pitched five innings with eight hits, four runs (all earned), four strikeouts and three walks. He hit one batter.

A.J. Dallmayer pitched two innings with one hit, no runs and four strikeouts.

Evan Lynch took the loss for the Blue Lions. He pitched one-third of an inning with two hits and two runs (one earned) with one strikeout and two walks.

Evans started for Logan Elm and worked five innings. He allowed six hits and four runs (one earned) with three strikeouts and three walks. He hit three Washington batters.

Baker got the win in relief. He pitched three innings with two hits and one earned run with two strikeouts and one walk. He hit two batters.

The game was scoreless until Logan Elm scored twice in the bottom of the third.

Washington got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth.

Dallmayer led off with a walk and stole second. He advanced to third on an error and scored on a ground out by Titus Lotz.

Logan Elm scored twice again in the bottom of the fourth.

Washington’s big inning was the fifth in which the Blue Lions scored three runs.

Braydon Kettles led off with a walk.

The next two batters were retired before John Wall reached on an error that saw Kettles move to third.

Dallmayer singled to right, scoring Kettles.

Lotz was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.

Tackage singled to center, scoring Wall and Dallmayer, tying the game, 4-4.

The game remained tied over the next two innings.

Washington took the lead with a run in the top of the eighth.

With one out, Kettles drew a walk.

Lynch was then hit by a pitch and the next batter flew out to put two away.

Wall singled to left, scoring Kettles. The next batter struck out to end that half of the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth for Logan Elm, the first batter walked and the second batter hit a single.

After a strikeout, a walk loaded the bases for Logan Elm.

The next batter reached on an error that tied the game.

A subsequent single by the next batter drove in the game-winning run.

Washington (6-9 overall) is scheduled to play at Chillicothe Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-5; John Wall, 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, roe, hbp; A.J. Dallmayer, 3-4, 2 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb, 1 sb; Titus Lotz, 0-2, 1 RBI, 2 hbp; Blayne Hurles, 0-0; Tyler Tackage, 2-2, 2 RBI, hbp, 1 sac; Jonah Waters, 0-4; Tanner Lemaster, 0-3, 1 bb; Jack Mead, 0-0; Braydon Kettles, 1-1, 2 runs, 2 bb; Evan Lynch, 0-2. LOB: 10.

RHE

W 000 130 01 — 5 8 2

LE 002 200 02 — 6 11 2