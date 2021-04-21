Blue Lion tennis nets win over Hillsboro

On a cloudy, overcast and chilly Thursday, April 15, the Washington Blue Lion tennis team welcomed the squad from Hillsboro High School to Gardner Park for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.
Washington won the match, three courts to two.
At first singles, Washington’s Ryan Elrich lost to Lawton Parry, 3-6, 2-6.
At second singles, Washington’s Ty Rose defeated Blake Tira, 6-3, 6-2.
Washington’s Garrett DeWees lost at third singles to Shane Sullivan, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6.
Washington won both doubles matches.
At first doubles, Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri beat Charles Schneider and Jacob Smith, 6-1, 6-4.
At second doubles, Olivia Wayne and Nathan Upthegrove defeated George Kuntz and Brogan Priest, 6-1, 6-1.
Washington’s Rachel Palmer won a j-v match with Madisyn Hollen, 6-3, 6-1.