Blue Lion tennis nets win over Hillsboro

On a cloudy, overcast and chilly Thursday, April 15, the Washington Blue Lion tennis team welcomed the squad from Hillsboro High School to Gardner Park for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Washington won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Washington’s Ryan Elrich lost to Lawton Parry, 3-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Washington’s Ty Rose defeated Blake Tira, 6-3, 6-2.

Washington’s Garrett DeWees lost at third singles to Shane Sullivan, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6.

Washington won both doubles matches.

At first doubles, Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri beat Charles Schneider and Jacob Smith, 6-1, 6-4.

At second doubles, Olivia Wayne and Nathan Upthegrove defeated George Kuntz and Brogan Priest, 6-1, 6-1.

Washington’s Rachel Palmer won a j-v match with Madisyn Hollen, 6-3, 6-1.

Washington senior Ty Rose hits a return during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro at Gardner Park Thursday, April 15, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Ty-Rose-BLT-vs-Hillsboro-4-15-2021.jpg Washington senior Ty Rose hits a return during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro at Gardner Park Thursday, April 15, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald