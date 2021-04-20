Bucher, Bernard power Panthers past Jackson

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team visited Jackson High School Monday, April 19 to take on the Ironmen.

Jackson had previously, back on April 7, put the only blemish on the Panthers’ record with a 13-1 win.

On Monday, the Panthers used a solid pitching outing by Conner Bucher and, while only collecting four hits, evened the season series against Jackson with a 7-2 victory.

Bucher pitched seven innings with two hits and two earned runs. He struck out 11 and walked four.

Bucher also hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Dylan Bernard hit a solo home run for the Panthers, that coming in the top of the second inning.

Kuhn and Bragg were the pitchers for Jackson.

Kuhn started and pitched four innings, taking the loss. He allowed four hits and seven runs (three earned) with four strikeouts and six walks. He also hit one batter.

Bragg pitched three innings with no hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.

In the top of the third for Miami Trace, Bucher walked and Hunter McBee followed with a walk.

Gabe Campagna bunted and was safe on an error, one of four on the day for Jackson. Bucher scored on the play.

Josh Gilmore reached on an error that allowed McBee to score.

In the top of the fourth, Ashton Connell walked and scored on Bucher’s home run to left field.

With one out, Campagna singled. Bo Little was sent in to run for him.

Gilmore hit into a fielder’s choice with Little forced at second.

Gilmore stole second and Braden Osborne walked.

Bernard reached on an error that scored Gilmore.

Osborne scored on a wild pitch that made it 7-0, Panthers.

Jackson scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth with a home run by Broermann after Kuhn had walked.

The win put Miami Trace’s record at 11-1 overall, 4-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Miami Trace will travel to Chillicothe for another FAC game Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 1 bb, 1 home run; Hunter McBee, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Gabe Campagna, 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 sb; Josh Gilmore, 0-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 sb, fc; Braden Osborne, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Dylan Bernard, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 home run, hbp; Luke Henry, 0-3, 1 bb; Wes May, 0-2, 1 bb, fc; Ashton Connell, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 sb; Bo Little, 0-0. LOB: 5.

RHE

MT 012 400 0 — 7 4 1

J 000 200 0 — 2 2 4