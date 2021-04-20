Blue Lions run-rule McClain

For the second time this season, the Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team has shutout the McClain Tigers.

Back on April 7, Titus Lotz pitched a no-hitter against the Tigers with the Blue Lions winning, 2-0.

On Monday, April 19, the Blue Lions hosted McClain and held them scoreless, winning 10-0 in five innings.

Tanner Lemaster pitched five innings for Washington to get the win. He allowed McClain six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Ratcliff took the loss for the Tigers. He pitched four innings with nine hits and eight runs (seven earned) with three strikeouts and one walk.

Wes Potts faced four batters in the fifth and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit, along with two walks.

The win brought Washington’s record to 6-8 overall, 2-4 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

The Blue Lions scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the second, as they scored six times.

Tyler Tackage led off with a triple and scored on a single by Jonah Waters.

Lemaster grounded out, moving Waters to second.

Braydon Kettles walked and Owen Mullins bunted, reaching safely to load the bases.

Karson Runk grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Waters.

John Wall followed with a double, scoring Kettles and Runk.

A.J. Dallmayer continued with a double, scoring Wall.

Titus Lotz hit the team’s third double in a row, scoring Dallmayer.

Kettles led off the third for Washington with a double. He moved to third with a one-out single by Runk.

Kettles scored on an error, as did Runk, to give the Blue Lions an 8-0 lead.

The Blue Lions ended the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Jack Mead walked and then Runk drew a walk.

Wall bunted and was safe on an error to load the bases.

Dallmayer then singled to center, scoring Mead and Runk to reach the 10-run margin needed to end a game after five innings.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-3, 3 runs, 1 RBI, 1 bb, fc; John Wall, 2-3, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 2b, sac, 2 roe; A.J. Dallmayer, 2-4, 1 run, 3 RBI, 1 2b; Titus Lotz, 1-3, 1 RBI, roe; Tyler Tackage, 1-2, 1 run; hbp; Jonah Waters, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, roe; Tanner Lemaster, 0-3; Braydon Kettles, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 bb; Owen Mullins, 1-2; Jack Mead, 0-0, 1 run, 1 bb. LOB: 6.

RHE

Mc 000 00x x — 0 6 5

W 062 02x x — 10 10 0

A.J. Dallmayer scores for Washington in the second inning of a Frontier Athletic Conference game against McClain played at Washington High School Monday, April 19, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_A.J.-Dallmayer-scores-vs-McClain-4-19-2021.jpg A.J. Dallmayer scores for Washington in the second inning of a Frontier Athletic Conference game against McClain played at Washington High School Monday, April 19, 2021.