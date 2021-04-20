Collins now in MT Hall of Fame

Connor Collins, a junior at Miami Trace High School, was recently inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. On March 6, Collins placed third at the State Division I bowling tournament in a field of 112 of the best bowlers in Ohio. Collins is the son of J.R. and Bobbie Collins.

