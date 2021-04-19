Jackson baseball tops Blue Lions, 13-3

The Jackson Ironmen brought their varsity baseball team to Washington High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, April 14.

Jackson won the game, 13-3 in six innings.

Boston Kuhn was the winning pitcher for Jackson. He pitched six innings with three hits, three earned runs, seven strikeouts and one walk.

Hugh Silberman started and sustained the loss for the Blue Lions. He pitched 3.2 innings with eight hits and nine runs (three earned) with four walks. He also hit one batter.

Cal Wightman pitched 2.1 innings with six hits, four runs (two earned) and one strikeout.

Jackson scored one run in the first, three in the third and five in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead.

Washington scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The inning began with Karson Runk being hit by a pitch.

Titus Lotz walked and A.J. Dallmayer hit a double, scoring Runk.

Lotz then scored on a wild pitch before the Ironmen turned a double play and retired the next batter to end that frame.

Jackson scored one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Washington scored once in the bottom of the sixth.

John Wall led off with a single and Runk followed with a base hit.

Lotz grounded out with the runners advancing.

Dallmayer lifted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Wall.

For Jackson, Blankenship went 4 for 5 with two runs and three RBI; Wolford went 3 for 3 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored; Bragg had two hits, including a triple and Brown had two hits, including a double and drove in four.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-2, 1 run, hbp; Titus Lotz, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; A.J. Dallmayer, 1-2, 2 RBI, 1 2b, sac fly; Tanner Lemaster, 0-3, fc; Tyler Tackage, 0-2; Jonah Waters, 0-2; Owen Mullins, 0-2; Evan Lynch, 0-1; Brayden Howard, 0-1; John Wall, 1-2, 1 run. LOB: 1.

RHE

J 103 513 x — 13 14 0

W 000 201 x — 3 3 4