Lady Lion softball defeats Jackson, 2-1

The Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team hosted the defending Frontier Athletic Conference champions Jackson Wednesday, April 14.

In a game that saw both teams each collect just four hits, Washington won, 2-1.

Makenna Knisley pitched a complete game for the win for the Lady Lions. Over seven innings, she allowed one earned run with five strikeouts and one walk.

T. Evans pitched six innings for Jackson, with two earned runs, eight strikeouts and one walk.

Washington scored its two runs in the bottom of the first.

Kassidy Olsson led off with a bunt single and Brooklyn Foose walked.

The runners advanced on a passed ball and scored on a single to center by Knisley.

In the top of the second, M. Baxter of Jackson hit a home run over the fence in center field.

In addition to being a well-pitched game, it was well-played, defensively, with just one error, that by Washington.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 2-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Makenna Knisley, 1-3, 2 RBI; Meredith Pabst, 0-3; Addison Knisley, 0-3; Corynn Chrisman, 0-2; Mallori Tucker, 1-2; Tristan Hammock, 0-1; Kearria Marcum, 0-1; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-2; Marcella Jones, 0-0. LOB: 3.

RHE

J 010 000 0 — 1 4 0

W 200 000 x — 2 4 1