Adena baseball beats Blue Lions, 3-1

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team hosted the Warriors from Adena High School Saturday, April 17.

Hits were at a premium for the Blue Lions as they fell, 3-1.

Magill was the winning pitcher for Adena. He pitched seven innings with three hits and one earned run. He struck out two and walked two.

A.J. Dallmayer started for the Blue Lions and pitched 3.2 innings with four hits, no runs and three strikeouts.

Evan Lynch took the loss for Washington. He pitched 3.1 innings with three runs (one earned) and one walk. He hit one batter.

The Blue Lions scored what proved to be their only run of the game in the first inning.

Karson Runk led off with a double to left field.

With one out, Dallmayer singled, moving Runk to third.

Titus Lotz grounded out, scoring Runk.

The Warriors tied the game in the top of the fifth and took the lead with a run in the top of the sixth.

Adena scored one more run in the top of the seventh.

Lynch had Washington’s other hit.

Glandon went 3 for 4 for Adena, while Throckmorton and McDonald each had two hits for the Warriors.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-4, 1 2b, fc; John Wall, 0-3; A.J. Dallmayer, 1-3; Titus Lotz, 0-3, 1 RBI; Tyler Tackage, 0-3; Jonah Waters, 0-1, 1 bb, hbp; Tanner Lemaster, 0-3; Braydon Kettles, 0-2, hbp; Evan Lynch, 1-2, 1 bb; Owen Mullins, 0-0. LOB: 6.

RHE

A 000 011 1 — 3 10 0

W 100 000 0 — 1 3 2