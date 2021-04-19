Blue Lion baseball pummels SE, 9-2

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team on Thursday, April 15 hosted a non-conference game against the Trojans of Southeastern High School from South Charleston.

Washington had a nice offensive day, collecting 14 hits in a 9-2 victory.

Tyler Tackage started and earned the victory for the Blue Lions. He pitched four innings with four hits and two runs (one earned) with one strikeout and two walks. He hit one batter.

Evan Lynch pitched three innings with no hits, no runs, two strikeouts and one walk.

Smith started and pitched 3.1 innings for Southeastern, taking the loss. He allowed seven hits and five runs (all earned) with three strikeouts and three walks.

Spears pitched 3.2 innings with seven hits and four runs (three earned) with two strikeouts and two walks.

Southeastern scored one run in the first and Washington tied the game with a run in the top of the second.

With the first two batters retired, Brayden Howard hit a single to left field.

Owen Mullins followed with a single to left and Karson Runk hit a single to left field, scoring Howard.

Southeastern took a 2-1 lead with a run in the bottom of the third.

Washington responded by sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth.

With one out, Howard singled to left field.

Mullins followed with a single and Runk singled to load the bases.

John Wall then hit a single, scoring Howard.

A.J. Dallmayer hit Washington’s fifth single in a row, scoring Mullins.

Runk then scored on an error.

Titus Lotz grounded out, scoring Wall.

Tackage was hit by a pitch and Dallmayer scored when a balk was called.

Jonah Waters singled, scoring Tackage.

Brock Carter singled, scoring Jack Mead, who was sent in to run for Waters.

Washington led 8-2 through the fifth and sixth innings.

The Blue Lions added one more run in the top of the seventh.

With the first batter retired, Runk hit a double to right field.

Wall singled to right field, scoring Runk.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 bb, 1 2b, 1 sb; John Wall, 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 bb, 1 sb; A.J. Dallmayer, 1-5, 1 run, 1 RBI; Titus Lotz, 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Tyler Tackage, 1-2, 1 run, 2 bb; Jonah Waters, 1-5, 1 run, roe; Jack Mead, 0-0, 1 run; Brock Carter, 1-4, 1 RBI, Jaeden Meriweather, 0-0; Brayden Howard, 2-4, 2 runs; Owen Mullins, 2-4, 1 run. LOB: 12.

RHE

W 010 700 1 — 9 14 1

SE 101 000 0 — 2 4 2