MT baseball edges Hillsboro, 2-1

HILLSBORO — In an very closely-contested Frontier Athletic Conference varsity baseball game Wednesday, April 14, the Miami Trace Panthers defeated the Hillsboro Indians, 2-1.

The pitching was outstanding in this game, as both teams collected just two hits.

Conner Bucher was the starting and winning pitcher for the Panthers. He pitched a complete game, seven innings with two hits and one earned run. He struck out 11 and walked two.

Warner started and took the loss for Hillsboro. He pitched five innings with two hits and two runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts and two walks.

In the top of the second, Braden Osborne hit a double with one out.

Dylan Bernard grounded into a fielder’s choice, moving Osborne to third.

Gabe Campagna then hit a double to center field, scoring Osborne.

The Panthers scored what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the third.

Bucher walked and Hunter McBee grounded out, moving Bucher to second base.

Luke Henry grounded out with Bucher advancing to third.

Bucher scored on an error to make it 2-0.

It remained a 2-0 game all the way until the bottom of the seventh.

Hillsboro had a walk and a single to put the first two batters on base.

After a strikeout, Humphries had a single, scoring Lewis to make it 2-1.

After the second out was recorded, the Panthers issued an intentional walk to load the bases.

Bucher got the last out with his 11th strikeout of the game.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Hunter McBee, 0-4; Luke Henry, 0-2, 1 bb; Josh Gilmore, 0-3; Braden Osborne, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b; Dylan Bernard, 0-3, fc; Gabe Campagna, 1-2, 1 2b, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Bo Little, 0-0; Wes May, 0-2, 1 bb; Ashton Connell, 0-2. LOB: 6.

RHE

MT 011 000 0 — 2 2 1

H 000 000 1 — 1 2 1