Panthers baseball beats Blue Lions, 6-5

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team visited Miami Trace High School Friday for a Frontier Athletic Conference and Fayette County rivalry game.

The Blue Lions jumped out to an early 4-0 lead.

The Panthers rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth and won it with a run in the bottom of the eighth, 6-5.

Wes May was the winning pitcher in relief for the Panthers. He pitched one-third of an inning with one strikeout and one walk.

Hunter McBee started for the Panthers and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing five hits and five runs (one earned) with five strikeouts and three walks.

Gabe Campagna pitched 5.1 innings with no hits, no runs, six strikeouts and six walks

Titus Lotz started for the Blue Lions on the mound and pitched five innings with two hits and one run (unearned). He struck out 11 and walked two.

Tanner Lemaster suffered the loss in relief. He pitched 2.2 innings with six hits and five runs (three earned) with two strikeouts and one walk.

In the top of the first for Washington, Karson Runk led off the game with a single.

John Wall bunted and reached on an error.

A.J. Dallmayer singled to load the bases.

Lotz walked, scoring Runk.

Tyler Tackage followed with a walk that scored Wall.

After the first out was recorded, Dallmayer scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0, Blue Lions.

Braydon Kettles singled, scoring Lotz.

Washington made it a 5-0 game with a run in the top of the third.

Tackage led off with a double and moved to third on a passed ball.

Tackage scored when Jonah Waters reached on an error.

The Panthers got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third.

Ashton Connell walked to lead off and with one out advanced to second on a defensive indifference call.

Connell reached third on an error and scored on a single by Josh Gilmore.

After a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, the Panthers rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Gilmore led off with a double and Braden Osborne singled to left field, putting runners on the corners.

Dylan Bernard hit a fly ball to centerfield that allowed Gilmore to tag and score.

Campagna followed with a double that scored Osborne.

May singled, moving Campagna to third base.

A balk was called, scoring Campagna and moving May up to second.

Connell put down a sacrifice bunt, moving May to third.

Conner Bucher reached on an error that scored May to make it a 5-5 game.

In the top of the seventh, the Blue Lions got a runner to second base, but he was stranded.

The Panthers went out in order in the bottom of the seventh.

For Washington in the top of the eighth, with the first two batters retired, Lotz walked and then Tackage walked.

Evan Lynch was sent in to run for Lotz. He moved to third and Tackage went to second on a passed ball.

Those two runners would be stranded.

In the bottom of the eighth, Campagna led off with a single. May bunted him up to second.

Luke Zimmerman came on to run for Campagna.

Connell grounded out, moving Zimmerman to third.

Bucher drew a walk and Zimmerman scored on a passed ball for the 6-5 victory.

Washington (5-7 overall, 1-4 in the FAC) will host Adena Saturday at 11 a.m.

Miami Trace (10-1 overall, 3-1 in the FAC) will play at Jackson Monday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 1-4, 1 bb, roe, 1 sb; Hunter McBee, 1-2; Bo Little, 0-2; Luke Henry, 0-4, roe; Josh Gilmore, 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Braden Osborne, 1-4, 1 RBI; Dylan Bernard, 0-3, 1 RBI, sac fly; Gabe Campagna, 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Luke Zimmerman, 0-0, 1 run; Wes May, 1-3, 1 run, fc; Ashton Connell, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb. LOB: 7.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-4, 1 run, 1 bb; John Wall, 1-3, 1 run, 2 bb, roe, 1 2b; A.J. Dallmayer, 1-5, 1 run, fc; Titus Lotz, 0-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 bb; Evan Lynch, 0-0; Tyler Tackage, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 bb, 1 2b, fc; Tanner Lemaster, 0-4, 1 bb; Jonah Waters, 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Brayden Howard, 0-0; Hugh Silberman, 0-1; Braydon Kettles, 1-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Owen Mullins, 0-4. LOB: 14.

RHE

W 401 000 00 — 5 5 2

MT 001 004 01 — 6 8 4

Titus Lotz pitches for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, April 16, 2021. Lotz allowed one run in five innings, getting no decision. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Titus-Lotz-pitches-vs-MT-4-16-2021.jpg Titus Lotz pitches for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, April 16, 2021. Lotz allowed one run in five innings, getting no decision. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Ashton Connell scores for Miami Trace in the third inning of an FAC game against the Washington Blue Lions Friday, April 16, 2021. At left is Washington catcher Braydon Kettles. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Ashton-Connell-scores-vs-Blue-Lion-bb-4-16-2021.jpg Ashton Connell scores for Miami Trace in the third inning of an FAC game against the Washington Blue Lions Friday, April 16, 2021. At left is Washington catcher Braydon Kettles. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos